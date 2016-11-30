Pentatonix performs ‘Jolene’ with Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus on ‘The Voice’

Although Tuesday’s episode of The Voice didn’t end well for Fort Worth singer-songwriter Austin Allsup, it was a good night for another North Texas act.
Arlington-formed acappella group Pentatonix appeared on Tuesday’s episode, to perform the country classic Jolene with Dolly Parton and coach Miley Cyrus.
“We had so much fun singing Jolene with Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus on The Voice last night!” the band wrote on Facebook, sharing The Voice’s video of the performance.
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Pentatonix: "Jolene"
