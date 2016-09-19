Fort Worth’s Austin Allsup to compete on new season of ‘The Voice’

Tonight, the 11th season of NBC’s popular The Voice premieres, and as has been the show’s custom the last several years, a North Texas talent will be among the ranks of hopefuls performing blind auditions for the quartet of coaches. (Joining long-time coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are new recruits Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus.)
Fort Worth alt-country singer-songwriter Austin Allsup posted last month on Facebook that he is one of those who will get some national airtime (tenatively tonight) as part of The Voice’s blind auditions.
Allsup wrote: “Thank you all for your support throughout the years; it’s been a true blessing to share the gift that God gave me with all of you. Can't wait for everyone to see what happens.”
Allsup recently released his latest full-length album, This Weary Land.
Stay tuned to find out how Allsup fares on this season of The Voice, as well as any other North Texas-based artists who may be making a bid to be the first North Texan since Mesquite native Craig Wayne Boyd won it all two years ago.
