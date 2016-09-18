Arts & Culture

September 18, 2016 11:08 PM

The Emmy winners

Here is a partial list of winners from the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards. For more information, go to www.emmys.com.

Drama: Game of Thrones

Comedy: Veep

Limited series: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Reality competition series: The Voice

Variety talk series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Variety sketch series: Key & Peele

Television movie: Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

Documentary series: Making a Murderer

Actor, drama: Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Actress, drama: Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Actress, comedy: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Actor, comedy: Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Actor, limited series or movie: Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Actress, limited series or movie: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Supporting actress, comedy: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress, drama: Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Supporting actress, limited series or movie: Regina King, American Crime

Supporting actor, comedy: Louie Anderson, Baskets

Supporting actor, drama: Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Supporting actor, limited series or movie: Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Guest actor, comedy series: Peter Scolari, Girls

Guest actress, comedy series: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as co-hosts, Saturday Night Live

Guest actor, drama series: Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Guest actress, drama series: Margo Martindale, The Americans

Writing, comedy series: Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, Master of None

Writing, drama series: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones

Writing, limited series, movie or dramatic special: D.V. DeVincentis, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Writing, variety series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Writing, variety special: Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping

Directing, drama series: Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones

Directing, comedy series: Jill Soloway, Transparent

Directing, limited series, movies or dramatic special: Susanne Bier, The Night Manager

Directing, variety series: Ryan McFaul, Inside Amy Schumer

Directing, variety special: Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinski, Grease: Live

Children’s program: It’s Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown

