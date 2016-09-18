The Emmy winners

Here is a partial list of winners from the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards. For more information, go to www.emmys.com.
Drama: Game of Thrones
Comedy: Veep
Limited series: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Reality competition series: The Voice
Variety talk series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Variety sketch series: Key & Peele
Television movie: Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Documentary series: Making a Murderer
Actor, drama: Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Actress, drama: Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Actress, comedy: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Actor, comedy: Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Actor, limited series or movie: Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Actress, limited series or movie: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Supporting actress, comedy: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress, drama: Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Supporting actress, limited series or movie: Regina King, American Crime
Supporting actor, comedy: Louie Anderson, Baskets
Supporting actor, drama: Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Supporting actor, limited series or movie: Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Guest actor, comedy series: Peter Scolari, Girls
Guest actress, comedy series: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as co-hosts, Saturday Night Live
Guest actor, drama series: Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Guest actress, drama series: Margo Martindale, The Americans
Writing, comedy series: Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, Master of None
Writing, drama series: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones
Writing, limited series, movie or dramatic special: D.V. DeVincentis, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Writing, variety series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Writing, variety special: Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping
Directing, drama series: Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones
Directing, comedy series: Jill Soloway, Transparent
Directing, limited series, movies or dramatic special: Susanne Bier, The Night Manager
Directing, variety series: Ryan McFaul, Inside Amy Schumer
Directing, variety special: Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinski, Grease: Live
Children’s program: It’s Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown
Emmys.com
Comments