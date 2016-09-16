Jerry Lewis tries to bloom again in ‘Max Rose’

Max Rose is a cinematic misfire, mostly notable for a lead performance by none other than Jerry Lewis, who acted in his first film in 1949. A morose drama about the trials of old age, grudges, anger and stabs at reconciliation, the movie will make no one’s list of the comedian’s greatest hits.
A formidable showbiz force in his day, Lewis recently turned 90 (Max Rose was filmed four years ago), and has had well-publicized health problems. He has spent plenty of his life in front of and behind movie cameras, and is known as a prickly co-worker. That side of his character actually provides the film’s better moments.
The story, in brief: Onetime jazz pianist Max has just lost his wife of 65 years (Claire Bloom, seen in flashbacks), and is being cared for by a sympathetic granddaughter (Kerry Bishe). He despises his son (Kevin Pollak), who’s made a hash of his life and alienated the old man.
Max moves into an old folks home and eventually tries to make some friends there. Meanwhile, he finds evidence that his beloved spouse was unfaithful long ago with a hotshot in the entertainment business (Dean Stockwell), and sets out to track down and confront the man.
Director Daniel Noah aims at being sad, heartwarming or even humorous, by turns, but almost every scene feels forced and predictable, particularly what should be the high spots: Max’s sharing booze and laughter with geezer buddies at the nursing home (shades of Grumpy Old Men), and his visit to the guy who made him a cuckold and is now a short step away from the grave.
About the only time the film emerges from its stupor is when Lewis bares his fangs and shows us that Max has a bilious, acerbic side. These moments – a couple of which involve his drippy son – are brief blasts of energy that the film otherwise lacks. We simply don’t see enough of Lewis’ inner demons to make a difference.
Exclusive: Landmark Magnolia, Dallas; opens Oct. 7 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Max Rose
☆☆ (out of five)
Director: Daniel Noah
Cast: Jerry Lewis, Kerry Bishe, Kevin Pollak, Dean Stockwell
Rated: Unrated
Running time: 83 min.
