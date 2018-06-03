TMS goes whole Hawg with its new funnel fries (yes, there's bacon)

Texas Motor Speedway has cooked up another addition to its popular "Hawg Heaven" line of pork-based concession items — just in time for the DXC Technology 600 Verizon IndyCar Series race this weekend .
Chef Lincoln Engstrom's latest Hawg Heaven Funnel Fries. And yes, these funnel fries include pork — and more.
Playing off of chicken and waffles, the Hawg Heaven Funnel Fries combine funnel-cake fries, popcorn chicken nuggets, bacon-infused syrup, maple candied bacon, whipped topping and dusted with powdered sugar. The chicken nuggets are tossed in Tajin (a seasoning consisting of dehydrated lime juice, salt and chile peppers) for a mix of sweet and spicy flavors.
The Hawg Heaven Funnel Fries are $10 and will be available at the Levy All-American concession stands at Section 405, just north of Gate 4.
The funnel fries will be on sale throughout the tripleheader race weekend that features the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rattlesnake 400 on Friday night, the Stadium Super Trucks on Saturday afternoon and the DXC Technology 600 race under the lights on Saturday night.
The Hawg Heaven line debuted in 2013 with the Hawg Heaven Bacon Cotton Candy and continued with such favorites as the Shake N' Bacon Brew bacon-infused beer milkshake, Bacon Nachos, the Final Rocky Road-eo ice cream sundae honoring Jeff Gordon's final season in 2015 and most recently, the Hawg Heaven BLT in April prior to this year's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.
For further information and race tickets, visit texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817-215-8500.
