Want to take part in a 'Say Wow Like Owen Wilson' flash mob? They're a thing now

If you're still sore you never got to do a "Mannequin Challenge" video and you're scared to eat a Tide pod (as you should be), check out some Owen Wilson comedies and imitate him saying "Wow."

Or check out this example of YouTube's obsession with the way the Dallas-born actor says the word.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

In February, hundreds of Wilson fans clustered in Melbourne, Australia to do one thing: Impressions of Wilson's "wow" for 45 seconds, reports Texas Monthly.

You have to watch a video of hundreds of people just saying "wow" to appreciate how weird it is:

The event was organized by the Owen Wilson fan page Owen Wilson Wowposting, according to LadBible.com.

With more than 7,000 likes and followers, the page is pretty big on Owen Wilson. “Let’s put some positivity out there into the world! Let’s marvel at the beauty and Wonder of this incredible planet we live on, and let’s WOW like Owen Wilson!” the event description reads.

A Facebook search Thursday afternoon shows that nine more “Say Wow Like Owen Wilson” flash mobs were planned in places like London, Seattle, Vienna, Chicago and Los Angeles. (None are closer to Dallas-Fort Worth than Chicago, which seems wrong, especially considering Wilson grew up in Dallas.)

The internet in general is pretty obsessed with Wilson Wows. Sports fans on Twitter use it as a change-up from the venerable "boo-ya."

Others just use it to spice up what would otherwise be a blander "wow."

What?! A selfie with no Snapchat filter?! *Owen Wilson voice* WOW pic.twitter.com/j5L2PqFHQY — Jic-Jac-o-lantern (@JackiFox) March 28, 2018

There are videos on YouTube that replace the sounds of lightsabers in Star Wars battles with Wilson Wows, show a tortoise that makes a sound much like the Wilson Wow or replace Indiana Jones' whip-cracks with Wilson Wows.

Texas Monthly notes that despite his sometimes-goofy persona on screen Wilson, 49, has been nominated for an Oscar for the script of "The Royal Tenenbaums." Also, his movies have earned more at the box office than those of Brad Pitt, Sir Anthony Hopkins or Jim Carrey.

Wow!