Meet Texas Motor Speedway's new Hawg Heaven BLT

A man suffering from cancer who is ticking off his bucket list one by one received a special message from film director Peter Jackson when he heard that he planned to watch all three Lord of the Rings movies back to back. On January 26, Dillon Hill shared a video of his friend Chris Betancourt watching the short message Jackson had sent to him in a theater in Rooster Teeth Studio in Austin, Texas. In the video, Jackson told Betancourt that he himself had never had the courage to watch the Lord of the Rings trilogy all in one sitting, Hill and Betancourt are organizing a special donor drive to take place in March and hope to break the word record (also something on Betancourt’s bucket list) for the “most bone marrow donor signups in one day.” Betancourt hopes that a bone marrow transplant may help him in his fight against his chronic mylogenous leukemia diagnosis. Dillon Hill has been helping Chris Betancourt tick off his bucket list since Betancourt discovered that the cancer he had suffered from as a child had returned. Hill dropped out of college to dedicate his time to Betancourt ’s list, which included helping the homeless and get matching tattoos.