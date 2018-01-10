Bloom Productions Getty Images
Today’s puzzle answers (1-10-18)

January 10, 2018 10:28 AM

NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD

Xword_NYT_0110

UNIVERSAL CROSSWORD

Xword_U_0110

 

SUDOKU

Sudoku_0110

 

JUMBLE

Jumble_0110

 

7 LITTLE WORDS

1. ACCORD 2. UNFINISHED 3. SENTENCE 4. CASCADE 5. FIFTY 6. CONFIRM 7. FLATBUSH

 

WORD GAME

Today’s word: SOCIABLY

sail

scab

scaly

sibyl

silo

slab

slay

slob

social

soil

soya

oily

clay

cloy

coal

cobia

coil

cola

ably

aboil

also

bail

basic

basil

bialy

bias

bloc

boil

bola

lacy

laic

 

CELEBRITY CYPHER

“Any serious person making films today, whether they know it or not, is affected by (John) Ford.” — Martin Scorsese

 

