Today’s puzzle answers (1-10-18)

NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD
UNIVERSAL CROSSWORD
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
7 LITTLE WORDS
1. ACCORD 2. UNFINISHED 3. SENTENCE 4. CASCADE 5. FIFTY 6. CONFIRM 7. FLATBUSH
WORD GAME
Today’s word: SOCIABLY
sail
scab
scaly
sibyl
silo
slab
slay
slob
social
soil
soya
oily
clay
cloy
coal
cobia
coil
cola
ably
aboil
also
bail
basic
basil
bialy
bias
bloc
boil
bola
lacy
laic
CELEBRITY CYPHER
“Any serious person making films today, whether they know it or not, is affected by (John) Ford.” — Martin Scorsese
