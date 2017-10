1:14 New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers Pause

1:34 ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what TCU fans should expect and does his impression of Gary Patterson

0:20 Arlington and Grand Prairie police need help identifying two purse snatchers

2:13 Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments

0:42 Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards

1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

0:26 OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star

0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter