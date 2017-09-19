3 heavyweight artists come together in concert for fellow Texans at Bass Hall

Texas musical heavyweights Clint Black, Don Henley and Lyle Lovett will share the Bass Performance Hall stage in a concert in November for fellow Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.
“Helping Texans: A Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert” will be Nov. 28, a Tuesday, with all ticket proceeds going to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at the North Texas Community Foundation, according to a news release from Bass Hall.
The musicians are donating their time and all expenses are being underwritten by Fort Worth businessman Ed Bass.
The North Texas Community Foundation will distribute proceeds from the concert to charitable organizations and programs in Houston and Aransas County that are bringing relief to those affected by the hurricane.
Tickets go on sale Friday at www.basshall.com or by phone at 817-212-4280.
“We all watched on the news as Harvey destroyed much of southeast Texas and Houston, my hometown,” Black says in the news release. “We braced ourselves through the night as the floodwaters grew closer to our family’s doorsteps in Houston and Katy. My mom, brothers, niece and nephews were all very fortunate and I knew I had to find a way to help those who weren’t so lucky, to recover and rebuild what was lost in the hurricane. I’m really proud to have friends like Don, Lyle and everyone at Bass Performance Hall who’ll join together for the cause.”
Henley called it another example of Texans helping Texans.
Hurricane Harvey dumped 50 inches of rain on Houston when it hit Texas on Aug. 25, and devastated some small beach-side communities along the coast. Parts of Houston remain underwater and many residents along the coast have lost their homes or been displaced. Some ended up in shelters in Dallas and Fort Worth.
The storm caused up to $180 billion in damages, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.
On Friday, Willie Nelson is headlining a benefit concert for hurricane relief in Austin. “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” at the Frank Erwin Center will feature well-known musicians Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges.
The “Hand in Hand” telethon earlier this month which featured a live performance by George Strait and friends in San Antonio raised more than $44 million for storm relief for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
