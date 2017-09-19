Clint Black will join Don Henley and Lyle Lovett on the Bass Hall stage in a concert Nov. 28 to benefit fellow Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Clint Black will join Don Henley and Lyle Lovett on the Bass Hall stage in a concert Nov. 28 to benefit fellow Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey. Marc Nader Zuma Press/TMS
Clint Black will join Don Henley and Lyle Lovett on the Bass Hall stage in a concert Nov. 28 to benefit fellow Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey. Marc Nader Zuma Press/TMS

Entertainment

3 heavyweight artists come together in concert for fellow Texans at Bass Hall

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

September 19, 2017 5:43 PM

Texas musical heavyweights Clint Black, Don Henley and Lyle Lovett will share the Bass Performance Hall stage in a concert in November for fellow Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“Helping Texans: A Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert” will be Nov. 28, a Tuesday, with all ticket proceeds going to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at the North Texas Community Foundation, according to a news release from Bass Hall.

The musicians are donating their time and all expenses are being underwritten by Fort Worth businessman Ed Bass.

The North Texas Community Foundation will distribute proceeds from the concert to charitable organizations and programs in Houston and Aransas County that are bringing relief to those affected by the hurricane.

Tickets go on sale Friday at www.basshall.com or by phone at 817-212-4280.

“We all watched on the news as Harvey destroyed much of southeast Texas and Houston, my hometown,” Black says in the news release. “We braced ourselves through the night as the floodwaters grew closer to our family’s doorsteps in Houston and Katy. My mom, brothers, niece and nephews were all very fortunate and I knew I had to find a way to help those who weren’t so lucky, to recover and rebuild what was lost in the hurricane. I’m really proud to have friends like Don, Lyle and everyone at Bass Performance Hall who’ll join together for the cause.”

Henley called it another example of Texans helping Texans.

Hurricane Harvey dumped 50 inches of rain on Houston when it hit Texas on Aug. 25, and devastated some small beach-side communities along the coast. Parts of Houston remain underwater and many residents along the coast have lost their homes or been displaced. Some ended up in shelters in Dallas and Fort Worth.

The storm caused up to $180 billion in damages, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Friday, Willie Nelson is headlining a benefit concert for hurricane relief in Austin. “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” at the Frank Erwin Center will feature well-known musicians Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges.

The “Hand in Hand” telethon earlier this month which featured a live performance by George Strait and friends in San Antonio raised more than $44 million for storm relief for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

More Videos

Scenes from the Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic 1:54

Scenes from the Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic

Pause
5 former presidents unite for One America Appeal 0:33

5 former presidents unite for One America Appeal

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Ex-NFL player Darrien Gordon assaults man 1:29

Ex-NFL player Darrien Gordon assaults man

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

No. 1 Aledo makes it look almost too easy 0:28

No. 1 Aledo makes it look almost too easy

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

  • 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

    Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen."

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen."

Alexa Ard / McClatchy

More Videos

Scenes from the Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic 1:54

Scenes from the Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic

Pause
5 former presidents unite for One America Appeal 0:33

5 former presidents unite for One America Appeal

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Ex-NFL player Darrien Gordon assaults man 1:29

Ex-NFL player Darrien Gordon assaults man

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

No. 1 Aledo makes it look almost too easy 0:28

No. 1 Aledo makes it look almost too easy

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

  • 5 former presidents unite for One America Appeal

    All five former U.S. presidents got together to launch a campaign to encourage their fellow Americans to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

5 former presidents unite for One America Appeal

All five former U.S. presidents got together to launch a campaign to encourage their fellow Americans to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Courtesy OneAmerciaAppeal.org

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scenes from the Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic

View More Video