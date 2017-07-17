Richmond, Texas, home for sale is not a joke but goes viral fast

Money doesn’t buy happiness but enough of it can buy this house and a few smiles.

In Richmond, which is about 30 miles southwest of Houston, a house is listed for sale for just $1,275,000. The home sits on a sprawling two-acre lot with five bedrooms, five full baths and one half bath. So far sounds like your standard listings. What it doesn’t say is what says so much.

Each room including the ceilings, yes the ceilings, are jam-packed with what looks to be some serious flea market finds. The realtor, oh the poor realtor, lists in detail all the features of the home avoiding the obvious like some sort of realtor ninja.

I’d like to go into detail about how crazy and gaudy the decor is in some of the rooms but some things I really like or might actually have in my own home. It’s just that this particular homeowner definitely scoffs at the less is more theory.

The entry boasts multiple framed art pieces, adorned with what I remember one movie coined as “flair.” But wait, there’s more.

Some rooms include a Christmas tree, mannequins in full state of dress and some, not so much, a birdcage full of vintage baby dolls and art of animals in clothes — admittedly one of my weaknesses, too.

Also, there is a workout room with what appears to be a result of an “as seen on TV” binge night.

The home also includes an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool, but the pool leaves me disappointed by the lack of over-sized floats or live alligators.

Sure, they could have paid to stage the house in something more, uh, neutral, but would the new homeowners have seen the potential?

No word if any of the furnishings are included in the sale or if there will be a moving sale.