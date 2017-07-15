Disney announces the leads for its live-action ‘Aladdin,’ as well a host of new films

It’s been 25 years since Disney made the animated classic film “Aladdin.” Now, Disney has its cast for its upcoming live action version of “Aladdin,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Aladdin will be played by Mena Massoud, Jasmine will be played by Naomi Scott and Genie will be played by Will Smith, according to Walt Disney Studios production president Sean Bailey announced at the D23 Expo Saturday.

Massoud costars on Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” television series and Scott most recently starred in the “Power Rangers” film. Massoud was born in Egypt and Scott’s mother is from northern India, according to Entertainment Weekly.

At the D23 Expo on Saturday, Walt Disney Studies announced its slate of films that will release from 2017-2019, which is filled with Disney classics and new films like “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Incredibles 2,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Dumbo,” “Toy Story 4” and others.