Anna Nicole Smith’s former house near Houston is listed for over $2.8 million

Ten years after her untimely death in 2007, the former estate of television personality Anna Nicole Smith has hit the Houston-area real estate market. And after reportedly adding a wine cellar, detatched gym building, sport court and putting green to the 9.74-acre compound, the current owners are seeking over $2.8 million for the home once shared by the star-crossed starlet and her late billionaire husband, Howard Marshall.
Mark Bonning, the real estate agent with the listing on the Cypress, Texas, home of more than 6,300 square feet, said Marshall “had the home built for” Smith, but the home was built in 1988, predating the pair’s marriage by six years. Smith was married to her first husband, Billy Wayne Smith, from 1985 to 1993.
Marshall, who was 89 when the couple was married in 1994, famously left Anna Nicole Smith, who was 26, out of his will when he died in Harris County the following year. All this while Smith occupied the very house now up for sale in Cypress.
The property includes a 13-stall barn and a lighted arena for horse-riding and equestrian activities, as well as a combination indoor-outdoor kitchen connected to the house. Inside, the home features five bedrooms, two of which are considered masters; five bathrooms and one half-bathroom; and two fireplaces. Outside the country estate sits a detached apartment unit appraised separately from the main home by the Harris County Appraisal District at $342,913. Both units are outfitted with aluminum roofs.
Last year the taxes on this bad boy, once occupied by a bad girl and her old man, were $15,795 before exemptions.
