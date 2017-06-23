More Videos

Mike Napoli assesses what could have been for the Rangers in 2017 1:35

Mike Napoli assesses what could have been for the Rangers in 2017

Pause
Airbnb rental causing problems for Arlington neighbors 1:17

Airbnb rental causing problems for Arlington neighbors

Time lapse of Big Tex's big day 0:34

Time lapse of Big Tex's big day

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Arlington’s new driverless shuttle is ready to serve the entertainment district 2:33

Arlington’s new driverless shuttle is ready to serve the entertainment district

Gomez, Beltre like how Rangers are playing 1:56

Gomez, Beltre like how Rangers are playing

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 0:36

Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark

Buechele breaks down Rangers' woes Sunday, all season at Oakland 1:20

Buechele breaks down Rangers' woes Sunday, all season at Oakland

  • Go inside the Cypress house once occupied by billionaire Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith

    It's on the market now, at over $2.8 million. Photos courtesy Bonning Real Estate.

It's on the market now, at over $2.8 million. Photos courtesy Bonning Real Estate. Matthew Martinez Bonning Real Estate
It's on the market now, at over $2.8 million. Photos courtesy Bonning Real Estate. Matthew Martinez Bonning Real Estate

Entertainment

Anna Nicole Smith’s former house near Houston is listed for over $2.8 million

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

June 23, 2017 6:28 PM

Ten years after her untimely death in 2007, the former estate of television personality Anna Nicole Smith has hit the Houston-area real estate market. And after reportedly adding a wine cellar, detatched gym building, sport court and putting green to the 9.74-acre compound, the current owners are seeking over $2.8 million for the home once shared by the star-crossed starlet and her late billionaire husband, Howard Marshall.

Mark Bonning, the real estate agent with the listing on the Cypress, Texas, home of more than 6,300 square feet, said Marshall “had the home built for” Smith, but the home was built in 1988, predating the pair’s marriage by six years. Smith was married to her first husband, Billy Wayne Smith, from 1985 to 1993.

Marshall, who was 89 when the couple was married in 1994, famously left Anna Nicole Smith, who was 26, out of his will when he died in Harris County the following year. All this while Smith occupied the very house now up for sale in Cypress.

The property includes a 13-stall barn and a lighted arena for horse-riding and equestrian activities, as well as a combination indoor-outdoor kitchen connected to the house. Inside, the home features five bedrooms, two of which are considered masters; five bathrooms and one half-bathroom; and two fireplaces. Outside the country estate sits a detached apartment unit appraised separately from the main home by the Harris County Appraisal District at $342,913. Both units are outfitted with aluminum roofs.

Last year the taxes on this bad boy, once occupied by a bad girl and her old man, were $15,795 before exemptions.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scenes from the Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic

View More Video