Make this easy strawberry salsa to kick off strawberry season

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 Miranda Lambert shines bright at Off the Rails festival Pause 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:57 Scary clowns, slasher fans turn out for Texas Frightmare weekend 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 2:47 Battle lines drawn over proposed State Music Museum in Austin 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch 0:58 The insecurity of things 2:59 Sanctuary, Texas, is no sanctuary city Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

In-season strawberries from local farmers make a sweet base for this salsa, which also features avocado, agave and jalapenos. Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee