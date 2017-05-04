Free happy-hour concert tonight in Sundance Square Plaza

Grab the lawn chair and shades and head downtown this evening for the season premiere of Bands on the Bricks at Sundance Square Plaza. Not that you need a reason to hang out on the plaza.
Country singer-songwriter Amber Leigh White kicks off the Thursday happy-hour series at 6 p.m. She’ll be followed by Dallas indie rockers Northern National next Thursday; JCD and Lone Star Attitude (bringing “The Sound of Texas”) on May 18 and Live 80 (what else, music of the 80s) on May 25.
Adult beverages will be for sale. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed, but no coolers or outside food or drink.
On Saturday, the plaza will host the Strider Cup Race for toddlers, in which kids from age 2 to 5 put their balance bike racing skills to the test. Gov. Abbott has declared it Youth Cycling Day, according to a Sundance Square news release. Races begin at 9 a.m. Note: Registration fee is $25 online, and there’s is no same-day race registration.
More information at www.sundancesquare.com/events.
