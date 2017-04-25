Disney plans blockbuster 2019: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Toy Story 4,’ and ‘Frozen 2’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 Topgolf Fort Worth almost ready for opening day Pause 2:48 Haltom Police training to use Narcan 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:31 Victim turns tables on robber, taking his gun and killing him instead 1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 19 3:18 Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game 0:20 Man shot dead in Euless overnight Wednesday 1:18 Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks at Texas Motor Speedway media day in March Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney Pixar