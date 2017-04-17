Tomi Lahren takes aim at Glenn Beck, The Blaze again for ‘misconduct’

As media spats go, this one is pretty entertaining -- and a little mystifying.
Conservative, flamethrowing commentator Tomi Lahren is suing her boss, conservative, flamethrowing commentator Glenn Beck, and his North Texas-based media outlet The Blaze, for firing her.
Except she hasn’t been fired.
Following comments Lahren made on ABC’s “The View,” saying she is pro-choice, she alleges that The Blaze and Beck have essentially “silenced” and “sidelined” her. Her show, “Tomi,” has been taken off the air, and Lahren says she has lost access to her Blaze Facebook page, where she has more than 4 million followers.
But Beck and Blaze execs say Lahren hasn’t actually been fired, and she continues to get paid.
“It is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired,” The Blaze told ABC in a statement.
On Monday, Lahren upped the ante, alleging in a court filing that Beck engaged in “misconduct, which should be exposed for what it is,” according to the Dallas Morning News.
Lahren, 24, doesn’t specify Beck’s misconduct, but it’s clear she wants out of her contract, which ends in September. Her attorney will appear in court Monday afternoon to argue she be released from her Blaze contract and be given control of her Facebook page back.
Getting fired, apparently, is better than being silenced for Lahren.
Here is what Lahren, who lives in Dallas, said on “The View” in March:
“I am someone that loves the Constitution. I am someone that is for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” Lahren said.
“Stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”
