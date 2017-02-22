A quiz for people with Oscars on the brain

The 89th Academy Awards take place Sunday, leaning hard toward the arty and the indie (none of the best-picture nominees was among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2016).
“La La Land” leads the pack, with a record-tying 14 nominations, but will that be enough to hold off “Hidden Figures,” which has become the sleeper crowd-pleaser of the best-picture race nominees?
For the answer to that question, we’ll have to wait till Sunday. But we have 10 questions you can answer now, in our latest Oscar quiz. The questions take off from this year’s best-picture nominees, but the answers are more rooted in Oscar history.
We like to make these pretty challenging, so before the stars hit the red carpet Sunday, test your Oscar knowledge and overall movie geekery. Good luck..
