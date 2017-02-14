Top Golf Fort Worth begins selling memberships on Valentine’s Day

The long awaited Topgolf near downtown Fort Worth, scheduled to open in May, has a Valentine’s surprise for its fans: the new location will begin selling memberships at noon Tuesday, Feb. 14.
At Topgolf, every player needs a membership card that gives them access to play all the Topgolf games, track their golf ball when it scores points and to receive exclusive offers.
There are different membership levels, with some starting as low as $5. An three-month Early Drive membership, for example, costs $300 and allows unlimited play Mon.-Fri. from open-noon. Six-month Early Drive memberships are $500.
The Platinum memberships are $250 per month with a $125 initiation fee and include: unlimited play during platinum hours; unlimited priority access; additional game play credit every month; complimentary lifetime memberships for the member’s guests; 10 percent discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages; 20 percent discount on events; $1,000 hole-in-one prize (brown, blue and white targets only); member league discounts and platinum Callaway club rental upgrade.
The first 30 Platinum members at the new downtown Fort Worth Topgolf will receive a $100 Topgolf gift card and have their initiation fee waived.
For more information, visit topgolf.com/us/fortworth.
Topgolf has 31 venues worldwide, including DFW locations in Dallas, Allen and The Colony.
TOPGOLF FORT WORTH will be located at 2201 E. 4th Street.
