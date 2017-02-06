Lady Gaga flies high in Houston, then announces Dallas tour date

Less than 24 hours after Lady Gaga took a flying leap into Super Bowl halftime history in Houston, she announced dates for her Joanne World Tour, including a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @ladygaga is coming to Dallas on December 8!— AAC (@AACenter) February 6, 2017
ON SALE: Mon. Feb. 20 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/oNfP08qc9Q
All of Gaga’s Little Monsters will want to mark these dates on their Google calendars:
Monday, Feb. 20, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., but pre-sale tickets will be available to Citi card members beginning Feb. 15.
The show will be Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
As for Gaga’s Super Bowl performance, reviews have been mostly favorable though she is facing some criticism for failing to make any kind of grand political statement. But, as this Vanity Fair writer suggests, there just might have been an edgy message hidden beneath all those sequins and glitter.
Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour begins Aug. 1 in Vancouver.
