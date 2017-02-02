The Super Bowl and its party scene returns to Texas for 2017 blowout

The Super Bowl is back in Texas. Six years after DFW was covered with an epic ice storm, NRG Stadium in Houston is hosting its second Super Bowl as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons.
There are many Dallas Cowboys fans who had planned to make the four-hour drive down I-45 to see America's Team play for their sixth Super Bowl title, while others were going down to Houston regardless of the match-up, simply for the celebrity-laden party scene.
The Super Bowl is so much more than the game, so here are some of the hottest parties and events to see and be seen at in Houston:
The DIRECTV Super Bowl Party on Saturday night is headlined by 10-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift. The party will take place at Club Nomandic and comes with a price tag of $500. For information on tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
The Playboy Super Bowl Party is Saturday night at Spire Nightclub. Entertainment will be provided by Flo Rida. For obvious reasons, this is one of the most exclusive events all weekend. General admission tickets ranging from $300-$500 are available at stubhub.com.
The Maxim Super Bowl Party is always one of the hottest tickets on Super Bowl weekend. This year’s party is Saturday night at the Smart Financial Centre and is headlined by Travis Soctt and DJ Khaled. Admission ranges from $750 up to $22,500. For further details, visit themaximevents.com.
ESPN The Party is Friday night at VRSi. This is ESPN’s 13th annual Super Bowl bash. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Khaled and celebrity athletes expected to attend include Rockets guard James Harden and Bulls guard Dwayne Wade. Tickets are $150-$500 at eventbrite.com.
Bulls & Blackjack is at a “Stunning Private Manor” in the high toned River Oaks area. The celebrity poker tournament and casino charity event is hosted by former Houston Texans’ offensive lineman Wade Smith and is headlined by Adrian Grenier from Entourage, former Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, former Texans Arian Foster, Owen Daniels, former Saints Super Bowl champion Jonathan Vilma and 2015 DFW Hot Issue cover model Caitlyn Beth.
The Barstool Sports Super Bowl Party with Ja Rule and Ashanti is at a pop-up venue at 1911 Bagby Street in Midtown. The party is essentially an invitation-only affair, but if you want to attempt to get last minute access, visit barstoolsports.com.
Leather & Laces is hosting its 14th annual event on Friday and Saturday nights at Hughes Manor. Friday night’s festivities are hosted by Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg and Saturday night's hosts are Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Emily Ratajkowski and Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Shapiro. Tickets are $35-$20,000 and are available at leatherandlaces.com.
Super Bowl Live is 10 days of free concerts at Discovery Green. Performers include ZZ Top and Leon Bridges. Details at housuperbowl.com.
Rolling Stone Live Super Bowl party is the sixth edition of the annual celebrity party with Nas, Diplo and DJ Cassidy as the headliners This year's event will take place at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston's Museum District. Tickets are $500 and are available at eventbrite.com
Terrell Owens and Steve Francis are hosting a Super Bowl fundraiser on Friday night at Caone's Oven & Bar. Tickets are $150-$250 at eventbrite.com.
TAG Super Bowl Party honoring Hall of Fame nominee LaDainian Tomlinson is Thursday night at Cle on Main Street. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Vice and tickets are $100-400 at eventbrite.com.
Lil Wayne & Celebrity Friends “Undisputed” Super Bowl Party is Saturday night at Ayva Center. Tickets are $500 at eventbrite.com.
Babes & Ballers Celebrity Bowl Party hosted by Jesse Jane will be at Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill. Entertainment includes a special set by DJ Flip Millionz. Tickets are $25-$5000 for a VIP table with Jesse Jane and her friends. Tickets are available at babesnballers.com.
Big Game Weekend at Cle Nightclub includes celebrity DJs Skrillex, Tiesto, DJ Snake, Vice and Nightmare. Tickets start at $200 at clehouston.com.
