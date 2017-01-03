Entertainment

Mark Cuban is guest co-host of ‘Live with Kelly’

Dallas Mavericks owner and “Shark Tank” celeb Mark Cuban is guest co-host of the “Live with Kelly” show on Fox TV today.

Cuban follows such luminaries as Anderson Cooper, Ryan Seacrest, Scott Wolf, Kevin Hart, Christian Slater, Michael Buble, Jerry O’Connell, about 50 other celebrities and every member of The Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Cuban was joined on Tuesday’s show by guests Queen Latifah from “Star” and actress Megan Boone from “The Blacklist.”

Among the topics of discussion: babies and diet myth busters with Dr. Wendy Bazilian.

See how the guest co-hosts have rated since Michael Strahan left the show in April.

