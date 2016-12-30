Check out 'Auld Lang Syne' by Prince, Mariah Carey, Aretha, The Muppets and more

10, 9, 8, 7, 6 ...
It’s almost time again to mumble your way through “Auld Lang Syne” pretending to know the words.
These performers knew the words. (Except maybe for Prince. We’re not quite sure.)
Here are 10 versions of the iconic New Year’s Eve song to get you in the mood for the crossover into 2017.
Cheers!
Mariah Carey
“The diva starts off the way mom and dad remember it, but then quickly takes us to the club,” wrote Billboard.
The Schwinn Bell Choir
Bet you’ve never heard it played on bicycle bells.
Prince
A bluesy — well, purple-y — version.
LeAnn Rimes
Achy. A capella. Awesome.
Aretha Franklin and Billy Preston
Come on, it’s Aretha.
Yo-Yo Ma and Chris Botti
“Botti draws the last notes out sadly, as if this were taps on a bugle,” notes blogger Richard L. Pangburn.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
“This video represents a montage of clips shot from the ‘Working On A Dream’ tour 2009 by Bruce Springsteen with audio taken from the New Year’s Eve show at Nassau Colliseum, 1980-81,” according to AXS entertainment website.
Mannheim Steamroller
“Pure goosebumps,” notes one YouTube commenter.
The Muppets.
Puppets doing harmony. ’Nuf said.
Lea Michele
From the movie “New Year’s Eve,” Michele’s performance “is one of the most beautiful I’ve ever heard, and it is just the ticket for a beautiful evening in the brand new year with the ones you love,” declared Babble.
“She sings all of the verses in translated modern English, and it’s worth a listen to learn the song’s true meaning for the next time you see it.”
“Auld Lang Syne”
Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
And never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
And auld lang syne.
Chorus:
For auld lang syne, my dear,
For auld lang syne,
We'll take a cup o' kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.
Source: Carols.org
Comments