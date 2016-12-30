Music
A year of turmoil and grief gave way to surprises in assembling a list of the 10 best albums of 2016.Read the full story
Movies
From ‘Hell or High Water’ to ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ a flood of indie films and documentaries helped make this a memorable cinematic year.Read the full story
Art
Here’s what our critics said in published reviews of some favorite visual art exhibitions of 2016.Read the full story
Television
O.J. made a comeback, and so did ‘SNL.’ But did ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ make the list?Read the full story
New restaurants
From high-profile openings (Heim Barbecue’s brick-and-mortar) to under-the-radar choices (Namaste, Taste N See Chicken and Waffles), it was a fun year in Dallas-Fort Worth dining — and Fort Worth had most of the fun.Read the full story
Best bites
From paella at an Arlington Cuban restaurant to a pleasant Chinese meal in Fort Worth to a much-missed Dallas burger, here’s what we most enjoyed eating this year.Read the full story
Dance
Texas Ballet Theater was more interesting than it has been in about a decade, and Bruce Wood Dance Project made strides toward national excellence.Read the full story
Theater
Artistically, Stage West had a stellar year, while Circle, Jubilee, Amphibian Stage Productions, Trinity Shakespeare Festival, Hip Pocket Theatre and Casa Mañana had productions worth remembering at year’s end.Read the full story
Classical music
The FWSO’s performances with Joshua Bell and Leonard Slatkin were stellar. Pianist Vadym Kholodenko made an emotional return to the stage, and the Cliburn introduced us to a great young talent.Read the full story
Books
Reviewers dig deep (so you don’t have to) to offer the best in biographies, literature and guilty pleasures from their 2016 reading lists.Read the full story