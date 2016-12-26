Country singer Kacey Musgraves gets engaged on Christmas Eve in Texas

Country singer Kacey Musgraves, 28, certainly had a nice Christmas, posting on Instagram that she’d gotten engaged on Christmas Eve to “the best man I’ve ever met” in the home where she grew up in East Texas.
I didn't say yes...I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night, the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say "you just know".
Nashville-based musician Ruston Kelly, whom Musgraves started dating earlier this year, is the lucky guy, according to USA Today and others.
"I didn't say yes...I said HELL YESSSS!!" Musgraves wrote in her Instagram post. "I finally know what everyone means when they say 'you just know.'"
Bawled like a baby. He's so good to me. (moment captured by Kelly Christine Photo)Posted by Kacey Musgraves on Sunday, December 25, 2016
She told how it all went down and how he popped the question in a video on Instagram and on her Facebook page:
“I’m engaged y’all!” she posted. “We had been at my parents’ house randomly having a night of watching bittersweet old home VHS tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in that little, old country house I grew up in. ...
She said Kelly somehow managed to have her sister and brother-in-law sneak in and redo her childhood bedroom “in the most nostalgic and PERFECT Christmas decorations.”
Henry Mancini’s "Two For The Road" was playing “and he was on his knee with a baby pink, velvet ring box and the sparkliest thing I've ever seen!” she wrote. “It was so special. Of all the places in the world I've gotten to see, nowhere could mean more than this happening in tiny Golden, Texas in the house that completely made me who I am. I love you so much, Ruston!!”
I'M ENGAGED, Y'ALL! Last night, my best friend and the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink...Posted by Kacey Musgraves on Sunday, December 25, 2016
Kelly sounded mighty happy, too. “Luckiest and happiest man in the universe today,” he tweeted on Christmas Day. “I love you, @KaceyMusgraves. For all time.”
We’ve been treated to more than our fair share of Musgraves in North Texas this year. She played Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth last week as part of a brief tour supporting her holiday album, “A Very Kacey Christmas,” released in October, and before that opened the State Fair of Texas (with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as backup dancers) and had been touring around the world to sold-out audiences after the release of her second major label album Pageant Material. She played the Majestic Theater in January, the first date on her “Country and Western Rhinestone Revue” tour.
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
Comments