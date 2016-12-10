Couples holiday PDA at park breaks world record

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for lots of reasons, and at Six Flags, that’s breaking a world’s record. Park officials along with Guinness World Record officials witnessed the record for the most couples kissing under a mistletoe simultaneously.” Park staff handed each couple a mistletoe branch and on command the couples at four other Six Flags park locations locked lips for a total of 10 seconds.
But wait, there’s more. At the Six Flags over Georgia one of those kisses was a wedding kiss. Yes, that’s right, one couple made their nuptial kiss Guinness official by having their wedding at the park. And at three parks three couples proposed marriage. And all three said yes. Including Tiffany Ramsey of Denton. During the countdown her boyfriend of eight years, Evan Perruccio, popped the question.
Unofficial park participant numbers released were: 150 at Six Flags Texas, 200 at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, 300 at Six Flags New Jersey, 328 at Six Flags St. Louis and 260 at Six Flags over Georgia. And as the famed Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer song goes, all 1,238 of those will go down in history .
