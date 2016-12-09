Documentary ‘Seasons’ gives nature a beautiful closeup

The exceedingly pretty documentary Seasons comes from filmmakers Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud, the two-Jacques act behind Oceans and, earlier, their most dazzling work to date, Winged Migration.
With Seasons they go long, and wide, if not necessarily deep. In the words of the co-directors, the film covers “20,000 years of the history of Europe’s wild animals.” They create an impressionistic, largely narration-free picture of the post-ice age heyday of Europe’s vast and teeming forests, and how humankind messed it up in unbalancing the ecological balancing act that is planet Earth.
The result impresses and frustrates in roughly equal measure.
Example: Early on we see footage, discreet on the verge of being Victorian, of the birth of a fawn. It’s just a footnote in the overall 95-minute film, a stunning and beautiful one. But who needs adorable reaction shots of the other critters in the vicinity, plus a gooey harp line on the soundtrack? Not me. I just the need the fawn.
Narrator Jacques Perrin orients us at the beginning. We are witnesses to the great thaw after an 80,000-year winter. The “Golden Age” of the forest commences. Wolves, lynx, bison, stags, bears, bear cubs, birds of every species, bugs of every species being fed to birds of every species: The food chain here really is something to see.
Seasons brings to mind Woody Allen’s line from Annie Hall about nature being “an enormous restaurant,” or Bertolt Brecht’s Threepenny Opera credo: “First comes a full stomach, then comes ethics.”
The ethical issues here matter little to the fauna; they’re implicitly tied to the hunter-gatherers who come along after a while, bringing with them progress of a sort, and destruction of another. Periodically Seasons drops a fact or two in our laps, such as a bit of clear-cutting trivia (3,000 oak trees were needed for a single ship in “the royal fleet”).
The takeaway here is that it’s not too late for 21st century humans to rethink what they’re doing to the planet.
Seasons creates an idealized, geography-nonspecific forest for its panoramic morality play. The footage was shot over several years in France, Poland, Norway, Romania, Scotland and Italy and other locales, chasing the seasons.
At times you feel as though you’re watching a greatest-hits grazing of various other nature documentaries, notably Winged Migration. At its best, Seasons shakes off its predecessors and captures the simple, grand ideas it’s after purely visually.
In French with English subtitles
Exclusive: The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Seasons
☆☆☆ 1/2 (out of five)
Directors: Jacques Perrin, Jacques Cluzaud
Rated: PG (thematic elements and related images)
Running time: 95 min.
