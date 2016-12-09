Documentary ‘Seasons’ gives nature a beautiful closeup

3:01 BBQ faithful line up for Heim BBQ before dawn Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:31 Shakespeare-reciting robot could improve older adults’ health

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

2:14 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history