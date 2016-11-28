New season of ‘Fixer Upper’ premieres Tuesday

1:00 Dead body found on UTA campus Pause

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:17 Cyber Monday at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Haslet

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:31 One killed, three others injured in wreck on W. Ledbetter Drive in Dallas

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

0:34 Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys love to eat