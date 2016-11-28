New season of ‘Fixer Upper’ premieres Tuesday

Shiplap fans, rejoice! The fourth season of HGTV’s Fixer Upper kicks off tomorrow (9/8 p.m. CT) and based on the trailer it looks like it is going to be the biggest season yet. To help you prepare for the new season, here are five things you can expect to see from Chip, Joanna and the rest of the Fixer Upper team.
1. Robert Griffin III makes a cameo
Fans of the show are well aware of Chip’s love for his alma mater Baylor University and its football team. It should come as no surprise then that former Baylor star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III stops by to lend a hand during an episode this season.
The episode, which was filmed back in April, was also expected to feature an appearance by former Baylor football coach Art Briles. There’s no word yet on whether or not he will be shown in the episode, but based on his absence in trailer we’d guess it’s unlikely.
2. A new twist on shiplap
After bringing shiplap to the masses, it looks like the Gaineses’ are ready to popularize another home renovation trend: skinnylap. In a blog post titled “Season 4 Filming Update,” Joanna wrote “Of course, I will forever love clean lines, neutral colors and shiplap, but it’s also fun when a client comes into a design meeting and says, ‘I trust you, just go for it.’ Lately I’ve loved incorporating ‘skinnylap’ (same idea as shiplap, but with thinner planks), wallpaper and bolder paint colors.”
3. Something sweet for Valentine’s Day
If you made the trek to Waco this past summer, you might have noticed that the Gaineses’ recently added a bakery to their growing empire. The opening of the Magnolia Bakery, which is located at the Magnolia Market at the Silos, will be the subject of a special airing on Valentine’s Day called “The Fixer Upper Bakery Special.”
4. Blast from the past
Long before they were HGTV stars, the Gaineses’ were just an ordinary couple trying to make a living by flipping houses. This season, the couple will revisit their humble beginnings by renovating one of their earliest fixer upper homes.
5. More pops of color
While Joanna is known for her love of a neutral palette, it looks like she’s going out of her comfort zone this season by embracing pops of color. Expect to see bold paint colors and wallpaper incorporated into this season’s designs.
