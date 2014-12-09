About Us

The Fort Worth Star was founded in 1906 and merged with the Fort Worth Telegram in 1909 to become the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The newspaper bears a rich and colorful legacy tied to the Old West. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas. In fact, the newspaper was known by a phrase that still resides on its masthead: “Where the West Begins.”

The Fort Worth Star and the Fort Worth Telegram merged their operations on January 1, 1909. The lettering on the side of the horse-drawn wagon laden with bundled newspapers boasted a Star-Telegram circulation of 30,000. Baseball fans in Fort Worth circa 1909 did not have to go to Panther Park to keep track of their hometown team, the Fort Worth Panthers, now the Fort Worth Cats. Mounted on the front side of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram building at 8th and Throckmorton Streets was a manually operated baseball score board. Each side of the board represented a team with Fort Worth on the right, the visiting team on the left. The names of nine players on each team could be listed along with game statistics of runs, hits and errors. The center portion of the board featured a baseball diamond with a ball resting on the pitcher's mound. Inning statistics were tallied below the catcher's position.
Under Carter’s leadership, the paper served 84 counties in Texas, some by stagecoach. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program.” The Star-Telegram also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948.

The paper was sold in 1974 to Capital Cities Communications, Inc. Under Capital Cities, which later became Capital Cities/ABC, Inc in 1986, the Star-Telegram won two Pulitzer Prizes. The first was in 1981 for photographer Larry Price’s photos of Liberian officials being slain by a firing squad. The second, 1985, was the coveted gold medal Pulitzer for meritorious public service. It was awarded for a news series that exposed a flaw in Bell helicopters that was a factor in numerous crashes over a 17-year period.

In the 1980s the Star-Telegram pioneered an electronic information service: StarText. The “electronic newspaper” started in 1982 and was available on a computer. Star-Telegram Operating, Ltd. was sold to Knight Ridder in 1997. McClatchy acquired the newspaper in 2006 with its acquisition of Knight Ridder.

 

Star-Telegram.com’s average monthly page views was 20.9 million in 2013
2017 Print Circulation

Daily: 63,539

Sunday: 118,030

2017 Digital Traffic:

Avg. Monthly Unique Visitors: 3.5 million

Avg. Monthly Page Views: 20.2 million

