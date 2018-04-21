Alfa Romeo introduces its first SUV, the 2018 Stelvio, starting at $41,995

Italy’s premium Alfa Romeo brand returned to the U.S. market in 2008 after a 13-year absence, featuring sporty cars. But there’s also an SUV in the mix now, the all-new Stelvio, a five-passenger midsize crossover added for 2018.
The Stelvio has the signature Alfa V-shaped mesh grille also found on the 4C sports car and the Giulia sedan. Stelvio is named after the highest mountain pass in Italy, which rises to 9,000 feet.
Base and Ti models come with the same turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine used in the base and Ti versions of the Giulia, with 280 horsepower and 306 foot-pounds of torque, connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Q4 all-wheel-drive system is standard on all Stelvio models.
The Stelvio starts at $41,995 (plus $995 freight), while the Stelvio Ti begins at $43,995. Our test vehicle was the Stelvio Ti Sport AWD, at $46,695, which included the Ti Sport AWD package ($2,500), along with other options that pushed the final sticker to $54,090, including freight.
At the way top of the line is the Stelvio Quadrifoglio ($79,995), which, like the Giulia version with the same name, features a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine with 505 horsepower, and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Base and Ti models are surprisingly affordable for a storied premium brand such as Alfa, even with the Sport upgrade.
While the Quadrifoglio model is like a rocket on wheels, you really don’t need to spend $80,000-plus to get a well-equipped, fun-to-drive Stelvio.
The high-powered version is a lot more fun on the track, of course, but the lower-powered models are no slouches. Alfa says the Stelvio with the four-cylinder can go from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, and has a top speed of 144 mph. We didn’t attempt to verify the top speed, but the zero-60 time is pretty accurate.
Just like the Giulia sedan, the Alfa Stelvio turns heads wherever it goes. It was hard to stop anywhere without having people coming up to ask about it.
Stelvio is built in Cassino, Italy, and has what Alfa says is “class-leading” power and performance – “an SUV for the S-curves.”
It features nearly 50/50 front-to-rear weight distribution, and there are optional steering-column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters to allow the driver to shift the transmission manually.
Other standard amenities include the Alfa DNA drive mode selector, class-exclusive carbon fiber driveshaft, dual exhaust outlets with bright tips, 18-inch aluminum wheels (19- and 20-inch wheels available), leather seating, bi-xenon headlights with signature LED daytime running lights and LED taillights, a backup camera with rear park sensors, remote start, passive entry with Keyless Go, a power liftgate, and a flat-bottom heated/leather steering wheel with integrated pushbutton start
Moving up to the Stelvio Ti adds 19-inch wheels, wood interior accents, an 8.8-inch wide-screen entertainment and information display, SiriusXM radio, front park sensors, a heated steering wheel and front seats, and more.
The Ti Sport AWD Package ($2,500) on our test vehicle brought 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, 12-way power high-performance sport leather seats including four-way lumbar and power bolsters with thigh extenders, the aluminum paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, gloss-black window trim, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and footrest, colored brake calipers and more.
Also available on the Ti model is the Lusso package ($2,500), which is offered instead of the Sport package. It tacks on 19-inch wheels, Luxury Pieno Fiore Italian leather seats with Cannelloni inserts, 12-way power front seats including four-way lumbar, leather-wrapped dash and upper door trim with accent stitching, genuine wood trim in dark gray oak or Lusso-exclusive light walnut, luxury steering wheel, aluminum pedals/footrest and more.
The Alfa DNA Drive Mode Selector lets the driver choose the driving behavior. Choices include Dynamic, for sharper brake and steering feel with more aggressive engine, transmission and throttle response; Comfort, for normal daily driving; and Advanced Efficiency, designed to provide the best fuel economy.
Safety and advanced driver-assist features include Full-speed Forward Collision Warning, which provides automatic braking, to slow or bring the vehicle to a full stop if a frontal collision appears imminent; Adaptive Cruise Control, with full stop; and Lane Departure Warning.
Other available safety technology includes Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection and front- and rear-park assist. The Stelvio also comes with advanced driver and front-passenger air bags; driver and front passenger seat-mounted side air bags; front and rear side-curtain air bags; and driver and front passenger inflatable knee air bags.
Among other standard features even at the base Stelvio price are a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster screen, rain-sensing wipers, heated/power/folding outside mirrors, sport suspension, an audio system with a 6.5-inch screen and eight speakers, an ambient interior lighting package, auto-dimming rearview mirror and dual-zone automatic climate control. Keyless entry and pushbutton start are standard, with the start/stop button placed in the lower right corner of the steering wheel.
We found the front bucket seats to be quite comfortable. In the rear, two people could sit comfortably in the outboard positions, with a third person riding not as comfortably in the middle. The rear seat has a 40/20/40 fold-down feature to extend the cargo storage capacity.
Besides the twin-turbo 505-horsepower engine with its 443 foot-pounds of torque, the Quadrifoglio model also comes with a carbon fiber hood, roof and rear spoiler, adaptive performance suspension; DNA Pro with Race Mode; torque vectoring; a carbon fiber active-aero front splitter; carbon fiber interior accents; 3-D navigation; and more.
Fuel economy was better than we expected on our test vehicle, which had EPA ratings of 22 mpg city/28 highway/24 combined. We averaged about 23.7 mpg, even with some spirited driving.
Besides the Ti Sport AWD package, extras on our tester included the Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package ($1,500), which added adaptive cruise control with automatic stop; forward-collision and lane-departure warning systems; automatic high beams; and an infrared windshield.
We also had the Dual-Pane Sunroof ($1,350); the 8.8-inch radio/navigation system ($950); a Harmon Kardon premium audio system ($900); Driver Assistance Static Package ($650), including blind-spot and cross-path detection and auto-dimming outside mirrors; the Convenience Package ($200), with cargo rail system, cargo net and 115-volt power outlet; and a compact spare tire ($450).
Our vehicle came with the premium Vulcano Black Metallic exterior paint ($600) and a black-on-black interior combination.
The cargo compartment has 18.5 cubic feet of space behind the rear seat, which expands to 56.5 cubic feet with the rear seatback folded down.
The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio crossover
The package: Midsize, five-door, five-passenger, all-wheel-drive, turbocharged inline four-cylinder or V-6, gasoline-powered premium crossover utility vehicle.
Highlights: New for 2018, the Stelvio is Italian premium brand Alfa Romeo’s first SUV for the U.S. market. It seats five and has a variety of luxury features, including a leather interior. It’s fun to drive, with great acceleration even with the base four-cylinder engine, and excellent roadhandling. All-wheel drive is standard on all models.
Negatives: Rear seat better suited for two adults than three; no third-row seat available for added passenger capacity.
Engine: 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder, turbocharged (base and Ti models); 2.9-liter V-6, turbocharged (Quadrifoglio model).
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic.
Power/torque: 280 HP./306 foot-pounds (I-4); 505 HP./443 foot-pounds (V-6).
Length: 184.6 inches (base and Ti models); 185.1 inches (Quadrifoglio).
Curb weight: 4,044 pounds (base, Ti); 4,360 pounds (Quadrifoglio).
Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, Brembo, antilock.
Electronic stability/traction control: Standard.
Side air bags: Side-curtain for both rows.
Cargo capacity: 18.5 cubic feet (behind rear seat); 56.5 cubic feet (rear seatback folded).
Towing capacity: 3,000 pounds.
EPA fuel economy: 22 mpg city/28 highway/24 combined (I-4); 17/23/19 (V-6).
Fuel capacity/type: 16.9 gallons/unleaded regular (base, Ti), premium (Quadrifoglio).
Major competitors (base, Ti models): BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Macan, Lexus RX 350; Infiniti QX50.
Base price range: $41,995-$79,995, plus $995 freight.
Price as tested: $54,090, including freight and options (Ti Sport).
On the Road rating: 8.6 (of a possible 10).
Prices shown are manufacturer's suggested retail; actual selling price may vary.
Comments