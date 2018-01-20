Nissan’s Sentra NISMO sport sedan returns for 2018 with extra features

The 2018 Sentra NISMO is the latest in a long line of compact Nissan performance sedans going back nearly 50 years to the Datsun 510 and the original Sentra SE-R. The new, first-ever Sentra NISMO is also the first mainstream U.S. Nissan model to offer motorsports-inspired NISMO factory-tuned performance. Nissan North America Nissan