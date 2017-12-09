Redesigned just last year, Nissan Armada has room for up to eight, starts at $45,600

Nissan’s second-generation Armada full-size SUV starts at $45,600 (plus $1,195 freight) for 2018, and ranges to $61,950 for the top model, the Platinum four-wheel drive, shown here in the Forged Copper color. The big three-row SUV can tow trailers weighing up to 8,500 pounds, thanks to its 390-horsepower Endurance V-8 engine and seven-speed automatic transmission. Nissan North America;Inc. Nissan