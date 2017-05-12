Toyota’s redesigned Land Cruiser excels on or off the road; comes with lots of amenities

As an auto writer, I’m frequently asked, “What’s the best vehicle to buy – especially if you have enough money to spend whatever you want to?”
The answer, of course, varies depending on what you need your vehicle to do. But for me, the answer for a long time has been the Toyota Land Cruiser.
That’s primarily because I choose SUVs for their overall versatility – and I love the Land Cruiser for its awesome off-road capabilities, in addition to its great all-around family hauling attributes.
As a longtime off-road driving aficionado, I generally pick vehicles for myself that have four-wheel drive, great ground clearance, and the ability to climb mountains, cross deserts or negotiate beaches.
A friend of mine who’s into muscle cars laughs at my personal vehicle fleet, all three of which have four-wheel drive -- but most likely wouldn’t win many races when put up against the typical sport-performance car.
But my standard reply to him is, “Well, you may be able to go fast, but I can go anywhere.”
With the Land Cruiser, though, there aren’t a lot of compromises. Its 5.7-liter V-8 engine makes it pretty fast for an SUV, and its four-wheel-drive system can’t be beat for tackling the toughest off-road trails and deepest sand.
(There actually is a custom-built Land Cruiser that not only can handle the trails, but also can win most races, as well. It’s the 2,000-horsepower Land Speed Cruiser, which recently earned the title of “World’s Fastest SUV” by going more than 230 mph. But that’s another story …)
Toyota restyled the Land Cruiser somewhat for 2016, the first major re-do since 2008, giving it a new look from the windshield forward, and at the tail, along with many interior upgrades and the addition of lots of new technology.
Overall, though, the Land Cruiser remained mostly the same, using the 5.7-liter V-8 engine from the previous model, rated at 381 horsepower and 401 foot-pounds of torque. Its overall dimensions, passenger and cargo space, fuel economy ratings and fuel tank capacity didn’t change, either.
But it did get a new eight-speed automatic transmission, replacing the previous six-speed.
After the tweaks for 2016, the Land Cruiser returns for 2017 with no changes. There is just one trim level, and the price, which has been steadily creeping up for the past decade or so, is now $84,325 (plus $1,095 freight). That puts the Land Cruiser up in the rarified air with such vehicles as the British Range Rover and the Land Cruiser’s own virtual clone, the Lexus LX 570 ($89,880 plus $995 freight).
The 2017 Land Cruiser comes with a long list of standard premium amenities and advanced Toyota Safety Sense-P technologies.
Still providing seating for up to eight people, the Land Cruiser got some exterior updates last year that included a new bumper, grille, projector-beam LED low- and high-beam headlights, headlight cleaners, and integrated Land Cruiser logo.
The taillights have a new light-pipe design and there are new LED brake lights. Full-width chrome molding lines the rear bumper. There is chrome body side molding embossed with the Land Cruiser logo, and there are new 18-inch alloy wheels.
For 2017, semi-aniline perforated leather is available in black or Terra (camel brown, included on our tester). Both the black and Terra interiors are accented by Deep Wood trim.
The center console was redesigned to give it a more-cohesive appearance and more-intuitive controls. The new leather steering wheel is heated as before, and also has switches for the multi-information display, radar cruise control, and Toyota Safety Sense-P system.
Up to 90 percent of the engine’s torque is available at a low 2,200 rpm. A standard Trailer Towing Package allows the vehicle to pull up to 8,100 pounds. It includes an engine oil cooler, as well as a connector and sub-wiring harness for a trailer-brake controller.
Also included is Trailer Sway Control, designed to make towing easier and safer.
Like other sport utility vehicles in its class, the Land Cruiser is not a crossover; it has the traditional SUV’s truck-style body-on-frame construction, and makes use of lots of high-strength steel.
Its Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System helps keep the Land Cruiser stable in off-road driving situations, minimizing wheel lift. On pavement, this system can reduce body lean by as much as 50 percent. It operates hydraulically, without complex electronics, Toyota says.
For off-road fun, the Land Cruiser has a 32-degree approach angle and 24-degree departure angle, and can ford streams up to 27.5 inches deep. There are skid plates underneath to protect the suspension, radiator, fuel tank and transfer case from rocks and other objects.
The Land Cruiser’s full-time four-wheel drive has a two-speed transfer case for serious hill climbing and descending, and it includes a Torsen limited-slip locking center differential.
Included is the Multi-terrain Select system, which can be set for varying road surfaces and driving conditions.
There is also a Multi-Terrain Monitor camera system with front, side and rear views with nearly 360-degree visibility. It includes a five-second front-undercarriage projected-path video playback feature.
Also standard are Downhill Assist Control and Hill-start Assist.
Off-Road Turn Assist is standard, designed to shorten the turning radius by applying brake pressure to the inside rear wheel. That helps the Land Cruiser negotiate tight turns on narrow trails.
Standard interior amenities include perforated-leather heated and ventilated front seats, and the heated steering wheel with power tilt/telescoping features. Also provided are keyless entry with pushbutton start; an anti-theft security system with engine immobilizer; power moon roof; auto-dimming rearview and side mirrors; universal garage/gate opener; and four-zone automatic climate control with 28 air vents, and a micro-dust and pollen filter.
The middle seats also is heated, and has perforated leather surfaces. There is a 40/20/40 split-folding design, with a recline feature. A one-touch tumble feature allows for easy access to the third row, and the middle seat also can slide forward or backward up to 4.1 inches.
The third row is also leather-trimmed, and has a 50/50 split-fold-down feature. There is 16.1 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row; 43 cubic feet with the third row folded down, and 81.7 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded.
Standard is a JBL premium audio system with navigation and 14 speakers, equipped with AM/FM/CD with MP3/WMA playback capability and satellite radio.
Power rack-and-pinion steering is standard, along with P285/60VR18 mud-and-snow steel-belted radial tires. A full-size spare is included, a must for serious off-roading.
This vehicle is designed to run on unleaded regular gas (87 octane), and comes with a 24.6-gallon fuel tank.
Standard safety features include Toyota's STAR system, which includes four-wheel, all-terrain antilock brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution; electronic stability control; traction control; hill-assist control; and a tire-pressure monitoring system.
With seating for up to eight, the Land Cruiser has roof-mounted side-curtain air bags for all three rows, along with seat-mounted side air bags for the first and second rows. The driver and front passenger also have knee air bags.
The only extras on our Classic Silver Metallic test vehicle were remote start ($499); a pair of wireless headphones ($80); and the Preferred Accessory Package ($304), which brought a carpet/cargo mat set, cargo net, and first aid kit.
Total sticker price for our beautiful 2017 Land Cruiser was $86,303, including freight and options.
The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.
2017 Toyota Land Cruiser
The package: Full-size, five-door, eight-passenger, V-8 powered, four-wheel-drive sport utility vehicle.
Highlights: The newest generation of Toyota’s iconic off-road vehicle arrived for 2016, completely redesigned, yet still clearly a Land Cruiser and as capable off the highway as ever.
Negatives: High price and poor fuel economy; would be nice to have a hybrid version to boost fuel economy.
Length: 194.9 inches.
Curb weight: 5,815 pounds.
Engine: 5.7-liter V-8.
Power/torque: 381 HP./401 foot-pounds.
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic.
Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, power, antilock.
Electronic stability control: Standard.
Side air bags: Front- and middle-row outboard seat-mounted; three-row side-curtain, all standard.
Cargo capacity: 16.1 cubic feet (behind 3rd seat); 43 cubic feet (3rd seat folded); 81.7 cubic feet (2nd and 3rd rows folded).
Towing capacity: 8,100 pounds.
Major competitors: Nissan Armada/Infiniti QX80, Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon, Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes-Benz G-class, Mercedes GL-class, Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport.
EPA fuel economy: 13 miles per gallon city/18 highway.
Fuel capacity/type: 24.6 gallons/unleaded regular.
Base price: $84,325 plus $1,095 freight.
Price as tested: $86,303, including freight and options.
On the Road rating: 9.3 (of a possible 10).
Prices shown are manufacturer's suggested retail; actual selling price may vary.
