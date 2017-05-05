Charger gets new performance-oriented version for 2017 called the Daytona 392

The newest generation of the full-size Dodge Charger sedan got a full-body makeover just two years ago, and the brand evolves further for 2017 with a new Daytona 392 edition.
Based on the Daytona and R/T Scat Pack models that start at $39,995, the new Daytona model comes with a $5,000 add-on package that gives it the special 392 model visual cues and performance enhancements, including a bigger engine.
That puts its starting price at $44,995 (plus $1,095 freight).
It comes with the 392 cubic inch/6.4-liter normally aspirated SRT Hemi V-8 engine, rated at 485 horsepower and 475 foot-pounds of torque. It’s connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which is standard across the Charger line.
Performance features on this model include SRT Performance Pages and the largest front-brake package ever offered in a Fiat Chrysler U.S. vehicle -- 15.4-inch Brembo two-piece rotors with six-piston calipers. They’re designed to produce “outstanding heat management, thermal capacity and longevity,” the automaker says.
Among other special Daytona touches are 20-inch forged/painted aluminum wheels, Pirelli 275/40ZR20 all-season performance tires, black brake calipers, “392” front fender decals, “Daytona” decals and front grille badge, a Mopar cold-air intake system, Daytona Performance suede/leather seats, a “Daytona” instrument-panel badge, Carbonite interior accents, gloss-black interior and exterior accents, heated/ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats and steering wheel, heated/power external mirrors with memory, front overhead LED lighting and illuminated rear cupholders.
Our vehicle also came with the Driver Confidence Group ($895), which brought Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, HID projector headlights, and courtesy lights in the outside mirrors.
We also had the upgrade to 275/40ZR20 P Zero Pirelli summer tires ($500), and the Uconnect 8.4-inch GPS navigation system ($695) with SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link.
Total sticker price for our Daytona 392 with its special Yellow Jacket exterior paint was $48,275, including freight and options.
Obviously, with the bright yellow paint and its menacing black exterior accents – including the “Hemi” decal in the middle of the hood, this car is hard to miss. During our test, it turned heads wherever we took it, even if we weren’t showing off its awesome power.
Driving it is as much fun as it looks like it would be. No, it’s not the Charger Hellcat with its 700-plus horsepower, but it doesn’t have the Hellcat’s $68,000 price tag, either. This is about as much fun as you can get in a Charger without going over the $50,000 mark.
Fuel economy isn’t great, especially if you’re a spirited driver (and who can avoid that in this car?), with EPA ratings on the window sticker of our tester of 15 mpg city/25 highway/18 combined. If you actually drove this car sedately on the highway, you might actually be pleased with achieving anything close to 25 mpg. I didn’t come close. Sorry.
As for the Charger overall, there are eight trim levels for 2017, beginning with the SE with a base price of $27,995 for the rear-drive model or $30,245 for the all-wheel-drive version.
Others, besides our Daytona 392, are the SXT ($29,995 rear drive; $31,995 all-wheel drive), R/T ($34,895), Daytona and R/T Scat Pack ($39,995), SRT 392 ($51,145) and SRT Hellcat ($67,645).
SE and SXT come with the 3.6-liter V-6 Pentastar engine with 292 horsepower and 260 foot-pounds of torque. Both are available with rear- or all-wheel drive.
All of the other models come with one of three different Hemi V-8s, and are offered only with rear-wheel drive.
The base 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 included on the regular Daytona and the R/T has 370 horsepower and 395 foot-pounds of torque.
SRT 392 models come with the same engine as the Daytona 392, while the Hellcat has a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi with 707 horsepower, 650 foot-pounds of torque, and a top speed of 204 mph.
The Charger’s base 5.7-liter V-8 is no slouch with its 370 horsepower, which is quite enough to get you in trouble with the guys pointing radar guns at you. Our 392 engine just upped the excitement level a bit – aided by the additional 105 horsepower.
With the restyling two years ago, the Charger was given a more-sculpted, more-menacing exterior.
But I’m equally impressed with the revised interior — particularly the dash with its new instrument panel layout, which takes up about two-thirds of the width of the dash. The big speedometer and tachometer and the huge new 8.4-inch audio/navigation/rearview camera screen are impressive, and the elements to the right of the steering wheel are tilted slightly toward the driver for easier visibility.
My driver’s side bucket seat was quite comfortable, and I was easily able to adjust it to my frame thanks to the eight-way power adjustment. There’s also a four-way power lumbar support system, although I don’t pay much attention to that feature on most vehicles.
The modern version of the Charger was introduced for 2006, returning as a four-door sedan rather than its original form, the iconic two-door muscle car of the 1960s and ‘70s. Although it wasn’t well-received early on by fans of the original, the Charger has become a successful product for Chrysler, and has developed its own new fan base.
Over the 11 years since its re-introduction, the Charger lineup has grown to where there’s a model for almost everyone, whether they’re looking for a six-cylinder family sedan or a go-fast car to take to the track – or something in-between.
The Daytona or even the Daytona 392 I drove this past week would work fine as a daily driver for someone who wants more than the entry V-6, although even the V-6 engine gives the Charger SE and SXT models a good measure of power that should suffice for most of anyone’s everyday driving.
There’s nothing quite like the kick of the Chrysler Hemi V-8, though, even in its mildest form. But the Daytona 392 has a lot more going for it than just the bigger Hemi engine.
The transmission has paddle shifters behind the steering wheel for those who want to shift manually (without having to fool with a clutch, of course).
The Navigation/Backup Camera package included the 8.4-inch touch screen, HD and satellite radio, 3-D navigation maps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and the rearview camera system, which gave a great view of everything to the rear on that big color screen.
Up front, there are two 12-volt outlets and USB/auxiliary ports for connecting smartphones and other devices. But also, and this is pretty cool, there are two USB ports on the rear of the center console easily accessible to rear passengers, for charging of cellphones without having to plug into a 12-volt outlet. We used these to charge phones we had in the front seats, though, since we had no rear passengers. It’s great when there are charging USB ports for almost everyone in the car.
Road handling is surprisingly good in the Charger, thanks in part to its great performance suspension system, aided by all-speed traction control, electric power steering, electronic stability control and four-wheel antilock performance disc brakes.
Safety gear includes Ready Alert Braking to assist in a panic stop, Rain Brake Support, and Hill Start Assist. Of course, there’s also tire-pressure monitoring, front and rear side-curtain air bags, and a theft-deterrent system.
The Daytona 392 comes with keyless entry and pushbutton start, remote engine starting, automatic headlights, and a 180-mph speedometer (don’t try that on public highways, please).
The rear seat can hold three people, and there is still decent knee room even with the front seats positioned to accommodate tall people. Two people can ride in the back quite comfortably, but an adult in the middle might not be so comfy.
Charger comes with a cavernous trunk, with an electronic release, but no automatic opener/closer. It has 16.5 cubic feet of cargo space, with a 30-inch lift-over height.
Among the most-remarkable features is just how quiet the cabin is at highway speeds – it’s better than most expensive luxury cars. There is a dual-control automatic climate control system, and the Daytona 392 also comes with rear parking assist.
The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.
2017 Dodge Charger
The package: Four-door, five-passenger, front- or all-wheel-drive, V-6 or V-8 powered full-size sedan.
Advantages: Extensively updated two years ago, the Charger is a sporty and stylish big sedan that seems a lot more expensive than it is. It has a powerful base V-6 engine that offers great performance and decent fuel economy, and the cabin is quieter at highway speeds than even many high-end luxury cars. There are three Hemi V-8 engine options, including the 6.4-liter on the new-for-2017 Daytona 392 model.
Negatives: All-wheel drive would be a nice option on the V-8 models; it’s now limited to V-6 models.
Engines: 3.6-liter V-6 (SE, SXT); 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 (Daytona, R/T); 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 (R/T Scat Pack, Daytona 392, SRT 392); 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 (Hellcat).
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic.
Power/torque: 292 HP./260 foot-pounds (V-6); 370 HP./395 foot-pounds (5.7-liter V-8); 485 HP./475 foot-pounds (6.4-liter V-8); 707 HP./650 foot-pounds (6.2-liter V-8).
Length: 198.4 inches (SE, SXT, R/T); 200.8 inches (Scat Pack, Daytona, Daytona 392, SRT 392, Hellcat).
Curb weight: 3,934-4,575 pounds.
Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.
Side air bags: Front seat-mounted; side-curtain for both rows.
Electronic stability control: Standard.
Trunk volume: 16.5 cubic feet.
Fuel capacity/type: 18.5 gallons/unleaded regular (premium recommended but not required for 6.4, 6.2 engines).
EPA fuel economy: 19 mpg city/30 highway (V-6, front-wheel drive); 18/27 (V-6, all-wheel drive); 16/25 (5.7-liter); 15/25 (6.4-liter); 13/22 (6.2-liter).
Major competitors: Toyota Avalon, Nissan Maxima, Chevrolet Impala, Buick LaCrosse, Ford Taurus, Hyundai Azera, Volkswagen Passat, Lincoln MKS, Lincoln MKZ, Acura RL, Lexus GS, Cadillac CTS, Audi A6, Chrysler 300.
Base price range (2017): $27,995-$67,645, plus $1,095 freight.
Price as tested: $48,275, including freight and options (Daytona 392).
On the Road rating: 9.2 (of a possible 10).
Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail; actual selling price may vary.
