Mitsubishi’s 2017 Outlander crossover has lots of technology and room for up to seven

Mitsubishi’s Outlander seven-passenger crossover got a redesign just last year, updating a vehicle that has been the mainstay of the Japanese automaker in the U.S. market.
For 2017, prices begin at $23,495 (plus $895 freight) for the entry-level ES front-wheel-drive model. Other front-drive models include the SE ($24,495) and SEL ($25,495). It was the front-drive SEL that we tested for this report.
The Outlander also is offered with all-wheel drive, starting at $24,995 for the ES version, followed by the SE ($26,495); SEL ($27,495); and the top-of-the-line GT ($31,695), which is offered only with all-wheel drive and a V-6 engine; all others have the base four-cylinder engine.
Mitsubishi eliminated “boxy” from the Outlander’s appearance with last year’s redesign. The Outlander uses the company’s new “dynamic design language,” and it received more than 100 engineering and design improvements.
Also refreshed for 2016 was the Outlander Sport model, which is 14 inches shorter than the regular Outlander, and has a capacity of just five passengers. It’s on a modified chassis of the larger model, which can be configured for up to seven.
On the Outlander with the third row, the vehicle seats two in front, three in the second row, and two in the rear.
ES, SE and SEL models all come with a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine rated at 166 horsepower and 162 foot-pounds of torque, coupled with a continuously variable automatic transmission. EPA fuel-economy ratings are 25 mpg city/30 highway/27 combined with front-wheel drive, and 24/29/26 with all-wheel drive.
The GT model comes with the 3.0-liter V-6, rated at 224 horsepower and 215 foot-pounds of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed Sportronic automatic transmission with paddle shifters for manual operation (without a clutch, of course). EPA ratings are 20 city/27 highway/23 combined.
Our SEL tester came with the revised CVT, which Mitsubishi says was designed to improve acceleration, performance, shift feel and torque delivery. This transmission shifted smoothly and without rigidly defined shift points as would be felt in a traditional automatic, which is the main characteristic of a CVT.
The four-cylinder engine provided plenty of power, even when we loaded our vehicle with five people and took some hilly roads that put a strain on the vehicle. We had sufficient zip, even when passing on some slightly uphill stretches of two-lane highway.
It proved that you really don’t need the V-6 in the Outlander. The base engine has adequate power for most people’s everyday needs.
Among standard Outlander features included even at the starting price are LED positioning lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillights. Inside, there is a redesigned steering wheel, improved second-row seating, accent trim, seating surfaces and headliner, and other standard amenities.
Safety features abound, as well, including the optional Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control. These are offered on SEL and GT models, and all were included on my tester as part of the SEL Touring Package ($4,000).
Also included in this package were LED headlights, a power-operated tailgate, power slide/tilt glass sunroof, heated steering wheel, Blind Spot Warning with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist, a multi-view camera system, automatic high beams and a 710-watt premium Rockford Fosgate audio system with nine speakers.
Among standard features on our SEL were the third-row seat, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, four-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, tilt/telescopic steering column, remote keyless entry with pushbutton start, self-dimming rearview mirror with universal garage/gate opener, and more.
The optional all-wheel-drive system (not included on our test vehicle) is called S-AWC, which stands for Super-All Wheel Control. It’s as much about helping the vehicle to steer precisely through tight turns as it is about giving it better traction on slippery roads. It normally sends power to the front wheels, but shifts needed torque to the rear when slippage is detected.
The S-AWC system is designed to enhance the vehicle’s handling on all road surfaces, wet or dry. The system does not include low-range gearing for extreme off-road use, which is in line with others in this vehicle class. Included on all models is hill-start assist, which holds the car on a hill for a couple of seconds after the driver’s foot comes off the brake pedal.
S-AWC has an active front differential as well as an electronic center differential, which work together to keep the vehicle moving. There are “Tarmac,” “Snow” and “Lock” modes that can be selected by the driver.
The Outlander’s exterior design includes a concept Mitsubishi calls “Dynamic Shield,” which is inherited from the bumper side protection seen on generations of the Montero, providing unique protection for both the people and car, the automaker says.
Among other changes last year were increased body and suspension rigidity, redesigned electric power steering, a noise-isolating windshield and rear door glass, more sound insulation throughout the vehicle, a new dynamic front suspension and rear differential dampers, and improved weather stripping and engine-compartment trim on all models.
On the exterior, changes included redesigned front and rear fascia and front fenders, along with new halogen headlights, revised lower door sections, power-folding side mirrors, and, on the GT, windshield wiper de-icers.
Available exterior colors include Quartz Brown, Cosmic Blue, Labrador Black Pearl, Cool Silver, Mercury Gray, Rally Red and Diamond White. Our tester was the Labrador Black Pearl, with a black leather interior.
Helping to protect passengers is Mitsubishi’s Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution — RISE — patented safety body construction. Included are energy-absorbing crumple zones and strategically placed reinforcements, a collapsible steering column, a foldaway brake-pedal assembly, and side-impact door beams.
Every Outlander comes with seven air bags, including front seat-mounted side-impact air bags, driver’s knee air bag, and roof-mounted side-curtain side air bags with rollover sensors.
Other standard safety features include four-wheel antilock brakes with Electronic Brake-force Distribution and Brake Assist; Active Stability Control with Traction Control Logic; and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System.
The Outlander is designed for easy loading and unloading of gear in the rear cargo area, which has 34.2 cubic feet of space when the third seat is not in place. With the third seat present, cargo space is cut to just 10.3 cubic feet.
The third seat is best left to little kids, but only ones who are big enough to get into and out of the third row by themselves.
In the middle row, the bench seat holds three people, and has a 60/40 split-folding feature that allows for further expansion of the cargo area. With the middle and third seats folded, cargo space increases to 63.3 cubic feet.
The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
The package: Compact, four-door, five- or seven-passenger, four-cylinder or V-6 powered, front- or all-wheel-drive sport utility.
Highlights: Mitsubishi’s compact seven-passenger crossover SUV was updated just last year. The Outlander is longer than the five-passenger-only Outlander Sport, and is one of only a few compact crossovers to offer a third row of seats.
Negatives: Third-row seat is a tight fit for adults.
Engine: 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder; 3.0-liter V-6.
Transmission: Continuously variable automatic (I-4); six-speed automatic (V-6).
Power/torque: 166 HP./162 foot-pounds (I-4); 224 HP./215 foot-pounds (V-6).
Length: 184.8 inches.
Curb weight: 3,318-3,593 pounds.
Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.
Cargo volume: 34.2 cubic feet (third seat folded); 10.3 cubic feet (behind third seat).
Towing capacity: 1,500 (I-4); 3,500 pounds (V-6).
Electronic stability control: Standard.
Side air bags: Front seat-mounted bags and side-curtain bags for first and second rows are standard.
Fuel capacity/type: 16.6 gallons (2WD); 15.8 gallons (AWD)/unleaded regular.
EPA fuel economy: 25 mpg city 30 highway//27 combined (I-4, 2WD); 24/29/26 (I-4, AWD); 20/27/23 (V-6, AWD).
Major competitors: Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Ford Escape, Nissan Rogue, Mazda CX-5, Jeep Cherokee, Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain, Subaru Outback, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage.
Base price range: $23,495-$31,695 plus $895 freight.
Price as tested: $30,390, including freight and SEL Touring Package (SEL, 2WD).
On the Road rating: 8.7 (of a possible 10).
Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail; actual sales price may vary.
