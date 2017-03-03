Lexus NX 300h compact hybrid crossover has decent fuel economy, starts at $39,720

The only compact luxury hybrid crossover on the market, the Lexus NX 300h is essentially a fancier version of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, but in this case, the NX 300h came first, at least as a hybrid.
Lexus introduced the NX 300h for 2015, while the RAV4’s hybrid version didn’t arrive until a year later. But the NX 300h and its non-hybrid sibling, the NX 200t, both are built on the same architecture as the RAV4.
It’s an impressive vehicle, taking the already well-designed Toyota cousin up a few notches in styling, luxury and technology, giving it a full dose of the Lexus magic that has made the brand so popular.
The fuel economy is excellent for a compact SUV that’s big enough for a family, with EPA ratings of 33 mpg city/30 highway/31 combined. During our week in the NX 300h, we averaged about 31 mpg, with a mix of 50-50 highway/city driving.
The NX 300h is one of six hybrids offered by Toyota’s Lexus luxury division. That’s in addition to seven Toyota-branded hybrid models.
It comes in just one version, with a starting price of $39,720 (plus $995 freight). For 2017, all-wheel drive is standard. The main power – from the gasoline engine and one of the vehicle’s two electric motors -- goes to the front wheels, while the rear wheels are driven by a second electric motor.
As with the RAV4 hybrid, the NX 300h’s drive system isn’t taken from the smaller Toyota Prius. Instead, it’s derived from the system used in the Toyota Camry and Lexus ES 300h hybrids.
It includes a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine and a small high-torque electric motor that powers the front wheels, and the second motor is there to power the rear wheels automatically when extra traction is needed.
Together, the gasoline engine and electric motors give the NX 300h a total of 194 horsepower, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds. The electric motor kicks in automatically to boost power on startup and whenever extra zip is needed while cruising or passing – all seamlessly, with no driver input required.
There is also a gasoline-only version of the NX, called the 200t, which comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter direct-injection four-cylinder engine with 235 horsepower and 258 foot-pounds of torque. It’s connected to a six-speed automatic transmission, while the hybrid model comes with a continuously variable automatic. Toyota says the NX 200t can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds.
On the hybrid, regenerative braking helps charge the onboard nickel-metal hydride battery pack for the electric motors by switching the main electric motor into a generator whenever the car is coasting or the brake is applied.
The NX hybrid’s driver can maximize fuel economy by selecting one of the several operating modes, which include Eco, which is the most-economical. It's designed to optimize throttle response and cut air conditioner output to help conserve fuel.
There is also an EV mode that allows the vehicle to run solely on the main electric motor for a little over a half-mile at speeds up to about 25 mph. There are both a hybrid system indicator and fuel-consumption indicator that provide info through a 4.2-inch TFT screen to help the driver operate the vehicle as economically as possible.
The exterior styling designed to give the NX a sleek, fluid look. LED low-beam headlights, taillights and daytime running lights are standard. High beams use halogen bulbs. The front is accented by the signature Lexus spindle grille and L-themed headlights.
Lexus says the NX also was given a "crouching, muscular stance" to give it good clearance for light trail driving, and the highest point of the vehicle was set back toward the rear of the roof.
At the rear is a sharply-raked tailgate and integrated spoiler, along with the signature Lexus L-shape LED light clusters. The power-operated tailgate was designed to echo the spindle grille look from the front.
The outside mirrors also include turn signals, and there are LED lights that illuminate all four door handles and the ground in front of the door as the driver approaches the vehicle.
Our test vehicle came in the pleasant Silver Lining Metallic exterior color.
Standard are 17-inch aluminum wheels, but our tester had the special 19-inch forged-aluminum wheels ($3,900).
We also had the Luxury Package ($4,545), which would have brought 18-inch wheels, and did add leather seats, Linear Black Shadow wood interior trim, heated leather steering wheel, the power rear hatch, heated/ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, premium LED daytime running lights, power tilt/slide moon roof, and a power 10-way driver’s seat with memory and lumbar support.
A Navigation Package ($1,815) gave us the 10-speaker Lexus premium audio system with remote touch interface along with the nav system. The display screen also provided the view for the backup camera.
Self-dimming, heated outside mirrors were in a $660 package with blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Intuitive Parking Assist ($500) included clearance sonar warning; and a pre-collision system with all-speed cruise control was $900.
Other extras included a cargo net/mat/illuminated door sills ($627); mud guards ($155); door-edge guards ($140); rear bumper protector ($125); wireless phone charging system ($220); and a self-dimming rearview mirror with universal garage opener ($125).
The rear seat had a 60-40 split-folding feature to expand the cargo area, and we had the power-folding seat option ($400). With the rear seatbacks in place, the cargo area has 16.8 cubic feet of space; with the rear seatback completely folded, that expands to 53.7 cubic feet.
The speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion electric power steering allows precise and predictive control of the NX.
There are eight air bags, including driver knee and side curtains for both rows. Other safety features include electronic stability control with traction control, electronic brake-force distribution with brake assist, and Toyota’s Smart Stop technology.
We had three people in the NX for most of our week, but added a couple more for some dining out. There’s plenty of room for four adults, and enough for five if you’re not going a long way.
With all options and freight, the total sticker price for our NX 300h tester was $54,837. But it’s really not necessary to add all of those extras, as the MX comes well equipped for the base price.
The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.
2017 Lexus NX 300h Hybrid
The package: Compact, all-wheel-drive, four-door, five-passenger, gasoline/electric hybrid, premium crossover utility vehicle.
Highlights: Added to the lineup for 2015, this is the first hybrid version of the Lexus compact crossover that is built on the same architecture as the popular Toyota RAV4.
Negatives: Can get pricey with all of the options.
Overall length: 182.3 inches.
Curb weight: 4,180 pounds.
Engine/motor: 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle inline four-cylinder gasoline engine, plus front and rear electric drive motors.
Transmission: Continuously variable automatic.
Power/torque: 154 HP./152 foot-pounds (gasoline engine alone); total combined 194 HP., gasoline engine plus electric motors.
Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.
Cargo volume: 16.8 cubic feet (behind rear seat); 53.7 cubic feet (rear seat folded).
Towing capacity: 1,500 pounds.
Electronic stability control: Standard.
Side air bags: Front seat-mounted, both rows; side-curtain, both rows.
EPA fuel economy: 33 mpg city/30 highway/31 combined.
Fuel capacity/type: 14.8 gallons/unleaded regular.
Base price: $39,720, plus $995 freight.
Price as tested: $54,837, including freight and options.
On the Road rating: 9.2 (of a possible 10).
Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail; actual selling price may vary.
Comments