Lexus ES for 2017 comes in gasoline-only or hybrid versions; prices start at $38,900

The popular Lexus ES midsize sedan, known as the ES 350 in gasoline-only form and as the ES 300h as a hybrid, returns for 2017 after some key styling changes just last year.
For 2017, there are some added standard safety features, and updated infotainment systems, and rain-sensing wipers are now included in the base price.
Still based on the nation’s best-selling car – the Toyota Camry – the ES includes upscale amenities that make it stand out from its Toyota counterpart. Lexus introduced the hybrid version 12 years ago, adding gasoline-electric fuel economy to the mainstream appeal of the ES, which is by far the best-selling Lexus sedan line.
Base price of the ES 350 for 2017 is $38,900 (plus $975 freight), while the ES 300h begins at $41,820.
Either way — gasoline or hybrid — the ES is a stylish, well-designed, well-appointed sedan that seats up to five people and offers a luxury ride and lots of great technology.
New for 2017: the Lexus Safety System Plus package, which was an option for the ES 350 last year, is now standard. Along with an automatic braking safety system, this includes such features as a Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Intelligent High Beams and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
Also for 2017, the ES 350 comes with the Scout GPS Link for the standard Display Audio system. With the app on the driver’s smartphone, navigation maps and turn-by-turn directions appear on the car’s central display screen. It eliminates the need to add the optional Lexus Navigation System, which remains available for an additional $2,590, packaged with the high-end Mark Levinson Premium Audio system. This option was included on our ES 350 test vehicle.
The ES 350 comes with a 3.5-liter V-6 engine rated at 268 horsepower and 248 foot-pounds of torque. It’s connected to a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA ratings are a respectable 21 mpg city/30 highway/24 combined, using regular unleaded gasoline.
For better fuel economy, the ES 300h offers a gasoline-electric hybrid system, and is EPA rated at 40 mpg city/39 highway/40 combined. That’s excellent for a premium sedan with traditional non-hybrid (non-weird) styling that differs very little from the gasoline-only ES 350.
Under the hood of the ES 300h is essentially the same Hybrid Synergy Drive system as found in the similar Camry Hybrid. It features a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor, giving the vehicle a total of 200 horsepower.
The engine and motor together send power to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission, rather than the conventional six-speed automatic used in the ES 350.
While the hybrid has just a four-cylinder engine, it gives the feel of a V-6 because of the extra torque provided by the electric motor. That torque is available from start-up. The hybrid isn’t as quick to accelerate as the standard model, but close. It can go from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds; the gasoline model can do that in 7.1 seconds, Lexus says.
Top speed of the hybrid is electronically limited to 112 mpg, while the gasoline model tops out at 130 mph. Neither speed is legal on public highways, though.
The hybrid can run for short distances at speeds up to 25 mph on the electric motor alone, but with hard acceleration the gasoline engine kicks in automatically, even in EV mode. The EV mode is a good feature for stop-and-go city driving, and can be controlled by a dash switch.
A lithium-ion battery pack under the rear seat powers the electric motor, and the car recharges the battery when the gasoline engine is running or while the vehicle is coming to a stop with the driver’s foot off the accelerator.
Both models of the ES bring an excellent family sedan, loaded with premium features even when you’re not adding the extras that came on our car.
Last year, the ES received a bigger chrome-trimmed version of the signature Lexus spindle grille, along with LED headlights, a new front fascia and L-themed taillights.
Also new were 17-inch wheels, along with Autumn Shimmer, Nightfall Mica, Caviar and Eminent White Pearl exterior colors. Our tester came in the Eminent White Pearl color, and a Flax interior with Piano Black trim.
Besides the navigation/Mark Levinson audio upgrade, our ES 350 tester came with a Luxury Package ($1,670), which upgraded our interior to perforated leather with embossed stitching, with wood trim and console, heated and ventilated front bucket seats, power tilt/telescopic steering wheel, and memory for the driver’s seat, outside mirrors and steering wheel.
We also had the Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert ($500); 18-inch wheels with high-gloss finish ($880); LED low-beam headlights ($515); power rear sunshade ($210); one-touch power-operated trunk lid ($400); Intuitive Parking Assist ($500); panoramic glass roof ($500); and a heated wood-and-leather steering wheel ($450).
Total sticker price for our car was $48,090, including freight and options.
Connectivity features included Lexus Enform Remote and the Lexus Enform Service Connect, using a mobile app or website to access vehicle information and alerts.
The Navigation/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package brought the awesome 15-speaker, 835-watt surround sound system with single-disc CD/DVD player, navigation with eight-inch color screen in the top center of the dash (with embedded rearview camera system), and remote-touch controller.
There is as much headroom in the rear as there is in the front, and as with most midsize sedans, three people can ride in the back seat, although two are more comfortable.
Two cupholders are provided in the center console between the driver and front passenger – one in the front on the right, the other opposite it on the left rear. That helps keep the cups from banging into each other like they do in most cars where the cupholders are side by side.
Integration of the iPhone can be done via Bluetooth or through a USB connection, although I prefer to go ahead and hook mine up so it will stay charged as I listen to my music on the road.
The sweeping roofline of the ES contributes to low wind resistance to help reduce fuel consumption and minimize wind noise.
The redesigned front fascia moved the fog lights to the corners to accentuate the car’s wide stance. All of the paint colors use self-healing clear coat technology.
For safety, there are 10 standard air bags, along with four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution and brake assist.
The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.
2017 Lexus ES 350/ES 300h sedan
The package: Premium, midsize, four-door, five-passenger, front-wheel-drive, four-cylinder gasoline-only or gasoline/electric hybrid sedan.
Highlights: The midsize Lexus sedan got some styling, interior and technology upgrades just last year, and adds some new standard safety and convenience features for 2017. The best-selling Lexus sedan line offers a long list of standard or available premium features.
Negatives: Six-speed automatic transmission is getting a bit dated, as some competitors have up to nine-speed transmissions for improved fuel economy.
Engine: 3.5-liter gasoline V-6 (ES 350); 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder Atkinson cycle gasoline engine coupled with an electric motor.
Transmission: Six-speed automatic (ES 350); continuously variable automatic (hybrid).
Power/torque: 268 HP./248 foot-pounds (ES 350); 156 HP./156 foot-pounds gasoline engine, plus electric motor, for total 200 HP. (hybrid).
Length: 192.7 inches.
Curb weight (base): 3,571 pounds (ES350); 3,682 pounds (hybrid).
Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.
Electronic stability control: Standard.
Side air bags: Front seat-mounted; side-curtain for both rows.
Trunk capacity: 15.2 cubic feet (ES 350); 12.1 cubic feet (hybrid).
EPA fuel economy: 21 mpg city/30 highway/24 combined (ES 350); 40/39/40 (hybrid).
Fuel capacity/type: 17.2 gallons/regular unleaded.
Major competitors: Lincoln MKZ/MKZ Hybrid, Toyota Camry Hybrid, Toyota Avalon Hybrid, Honda Accord Hybrid.
Base price: $38,900, plus $975 freight (ES350); $41,820 (hybrid).
Price as tested: $48,090, including freight and options (2017 ES 350).
On the Road rating: 9.3 (of a possible 10).
Prices shown are manufacturer's suggested retail; actual selling price may vary.
Comments