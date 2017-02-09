Nissan’s subcompact Juke crossover gets much sportier with the 2017 Nismo models

0:53 Burglar killed his blue Great Dane, then shelter surprised him with puppy Pause

0:48 Wind energy and the Trump administration?

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

0:27 Two highway workers seriously injured by suspected drunk driver near downtown Dallas

1:01 Burglars' futile attempt to break hurricane-resistant glass

1:53 The Pastor at Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

2:25 Hot Date Night

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side