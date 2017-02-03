Western-themed high-end 1794 Edition makes Tundra the ultimate Texas truck

Toyota rolled out the third generation of its San Antonio-built Tundra pickup line just three years ago, and even though there’s a wide range of models available, none shouts “Texas” quite as loudly — and proudly — as the Tundra 1794 Edition.
This version returns for 2017 with a starting price of $47,080 (plus $1,195 freight) for the rear-drive version, and $50,130 for the four-wheel-drive model.
Most of the 1794 model’s amenities are the same for the Tundra Platinum version, which is priced the same. Both also come exclusively with the Crew Cab configuration and the larger 5.7-liter V-8 engine.
Differentiating it from the Platinum model is the 1794 Edition’s Western theme, which is similar in concept to the Ford F-series King Ranch and Chevrolet Silverado High Country models.
In the Tundra, besides being offered only in the full-size cab style, the 1794 Edition is available only with a short cargo box -- 5-foot-5.
Our test vehicle was the four-wheel-drive version, which has the advantage of being able to go just about anywhere. For those who don’t need that capability (not me!), the two-wheel-drive model is still just as fancy.
For those not familiar with the site of the Toyota plant in San Antonio, the 1794 Edition reflects the year of the founding of the ranch upon which the huge manufacturing facility was built in the mid-2000s on the city’s far south side.
Included in the unique features of this special Tundra are saddle-brown premium leather seats with embossed-leather and suede accents; and a four-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel with wood-grain accents.
The front bucket seats are large and living room recliner-like, and the back seat is as long and comfortable as a leather couch, with plenty of room for up to three people. No one is cramped sitting back there, thanks to plenty of knee- and legroom, even with the front seats moved back to accommodate larger people.
Soft-touch materials are used throughout the cabin, trimming the shift console, doors and instrument panel.
A center console between the front seats has a tray on top to keep small electronics secure while driving, and there are three cupholders, along with USB, power and audio-input connections in front of the cupholders, with another area perfect for holding smartphones or an iPod.
Among other standard features are heated and ventilated front seats, Toyota’s 12-speaker Entune Premium JBL Audio with navigation, a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, a six-way power front passenger seat, a power tilt/slide sunroof with shade, and a power vertical rear window with privacy glass.
New just last year, there is a larger fuel tank, with a capacity of 38 gallons – up from 26.4 gallons in the previous model. That tank is also included on Tundra Limited, Platinum, and TRD Pro models. These trims also got a new integrated Trailer Brake Control system.
The Toyota Entune Multimedia system was upgraded for 2016. Platinum and 1794 Edition models have the premium JBL audio system with In-Vehicle Navigation and App Suite.
And iPhone users can charge their phones with the provided USB port while using the Entune App Suite at the same time. App Suite added Slacker Radio and replaced Bing with Destination Search for 2016.
Other features found on the 1974 Edition include dual-zone automatic climate control with separate settings for the driver and front passenger; an auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass and universal garage/gate opener; and a 60/40 split-fold-up rear seat, which allows for creation of an enclosed cargo area when the seat isn’t needed for passengers.
As nice as the interior looks, the outside may be even more appealing. Included are 20-inch alloy wheels. Our test vehicle came with the Sunset Bronze Mica exterior color, and included such extra touches as 20-inch chrome wheels ($220) and running boards ($345).
Included are heated/power outside mirrors with built-in turn signals, and separate, smaller manually adjustable convex mirror strips at the bottom to show traffic in the adjacent lanes. There is also a locking tailgate, along with a deck-rail system for tying down cargo.
Cockpit features include a power tilt/telescopic steering wheel, as well as front and rear sonar parking aids, which warned whenever the vehicle was approaching an obstacle such as a pole or another vehicle.
A backup camera system was included, with the image showing up on the seven-inch dash monitor for the audio/navigation system. Also standard on the 1794 Edition are a Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
Power came from the top engine available in the Tundra, the 5.7-liter V-8 with a hefty 381 horsepower and 401 foot-pounds of torque. It’s connected to a six-speed automatic transmission, which shifted smoothly just when it needed to.
The part-time four-wheel drive is controlled by a rotary switch on the dash to the right of the steering column, and has four-wheel-drive high and low-range modes for serious off-road driving. We never took ours off road, but the four-wheel drive was handy during a few rainy days we encountered during our test drive.
Standard safety features on all Tundra models include electronic stability control with traction control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes with electronic brake-force distribution and brake assist, and Toyota’s new Smart Stop accelerator-override technology.
There are eight air bags, including front seat-mounted side air bags, roof-mounted side-curtain bags, and driver and front passenger knee bags.
Other standard features included trailer-sway control, tire-pressure monitoring and LED daytime running lights (Platinum and 1794 Edition models only). The 1794 Edition can tow trailers weighting up to 9,900 pounds with two-wheel drive, and 9,000 pounds with four-wheel drive.
This newest generation of the Tundra was designed in Toyota’s California studio, and engineering work was done at the automaker’s technical center in Michigan, part of the company’s efforts to make sure it fits the American pickup market and can compete with the likes of the F-150, Silverado, Sierra and Ram.
For 2017, six trim levels are offered, beginning with the base SR, followed by the SR5, which is the brand’s sales leader, then the Limited, Platinum and 1794 Editions, and two off-road oriented TRD models, available in Double and Crew Cab versions, and only with four-wheel drive.
Prices are identical on the Platinum and 1794 models; the Platinum has most of the same features except for the Western theme.
TRD models for 2017 are $43,495 for the Double Cab version, and $46,110 for the Crew Cab.
Tundra comes in three cab sizes – the Regular Cab, with two doors and no back seat (2017 base price $30,500); the Double Cab (base price $30,120), with four doors and a three-person rear bench seat; and the CrewMax (base price $34,250), also with four doors and an even-roomier back seat.
The Crew Max is intended primarily for delivering a five-person crew and a load of supplies to a work site, or for accommodating a family.
Besides the short bed, standard (6.5 feet) and long (8 feet) cargo bed lengths are available, depending on the model. The new bed design continued the chiseled look, and the tailgate has an integrated spoiler.
Toyota has dropped the 4.0-liter V-6 engine, which previously was standard on Regular and Double Cab models.
Now only V-8 engines are offered. The base engine is now the 4.6-liter V-8, which is rated at 310 horsepower and 327 foot-pounds of torque. It comes with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Leather interiors begin with the Limited models, with the grade of the leather improving as the price tags and trim levels rise.
Standard on SR and SR5 models are 18-inch styled-steel wheels. The other models get 20-inch alloy wheels, with options like our 1794’s chrome wheels available. Wheel designs vary with the specific model.
The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.
2017 Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 Edition
The package: Premium full-size, five-passenger, four-door, rear- or four-wheel-drive, V-8 powered, light-duty pickup truck.
Highlights: This is one of the two fanciest models of the new, second-generation Toyota full-size pickup. Its name comes from the date of the founding of the ranch upon which sits the San Antonio Toyota plant that makes the Tundra. The truck was redesigned three years ago, making it wider and more muscular than before, with a wide range of features and options, including safety and connectivity technologies.
Negatives: Poor fuel economy.
Engine: 5.7-liter V-8.
Transmission: Six-speed automatic.
Power/torque: 381 HP./401 foot-pounds.
Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.
Length: 228.9 inches (with 5-foot-5 cargo box).
Curb weight: 5,480-5,860 pounds.
Cargo capacity (payload): 1,255-1,550 pounds.
Electronic stability control: Standard.
Side air bags: Front seat-mounted; side-curtain both rows.
Towing capacity: 9,900 pounds (2WD); 9,000 pounds (4WD).
EPA fuel economy: 13 mpg city/18 highway/15 combined (2WD); 13/17/15 (4WD).
Fuel capacity/type: 38 gallons/regular unleaded.
Base prices (CrewMax 1794 Edition): $47,080, plus $1,195 freight (2WD); $50,130 (4WD).
Price as tested: $51,890, including freight and options (2017 Tundra 1794 Edition 4WD).
Major competitors: Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab, GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew Cab, Ford F-150 King Ranch SuperCrew, Ram 1500 Longhorn Crew Cab.
On the Road rating: 9.3 (of a possible 10).
Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail; actual selling price may vary.
