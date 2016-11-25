Chrysler 2017 Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivan starts at $34,495, goes 30-plus miles on battery

The first hybrid minivan has arrived, and, shocker, it’s not from Toyota. The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid goes on sale early next year, the product of Fiat Chrysler Automotive.
Earlier this year, FCA reduced its minivan lineup to a single vehicle for model year 2017, as the all-new Chrysler Pacifica replaced both the Dodge Grand Caravan and the Chrysler Town & Country.
But the surprise move is the addition of this groundbreaking plug-in hybrid version of the Pacifica, which begins at a modest $34,495 (plus $1,095 freight) after deducting a $7,500 federal electric-vehicle tax credit ($41,995 without the credit) for the base Premium model.
The price is $37,495 for the top-of-the-line Platinum version, or $44,995 without the tax credit. In some areas, there are also state tax credits for electric vehicles, although not in Texas at this time.
Although it looks nearly identical to the gasoline-only Pacifica, the hybrid comes with some unique exterior, interior and technology features, and is available only in a seven-passenger configuration.
It has to give up a middle-row seating position to the hybrid’s lithium-ion battery pack, which goes under the floor. There are dual captain’s chairs in the middle row instead of the normal three-person bench. In the gasoline models, up to eight people can ride.
Unlike a basic hybrid vehicle, which recharges its battery from gasoline-engine operation while driving, the Pacifica connects to an outside power source to recharge its onboard battery.
That means that when it’s in EV (electric vehicle) mode, running only on the electric motor, the Pacifica can go at least 30 miles on a fully charged battery.
During our test of the vehicle, however, we were able to go nearly 35 miles on a single charge. And even when we were running on the gasoline engine after the battery ran down, we were averaging nearly 35 mpg.
EPA rates the vehicle at 80 mpg/e (miles per gallon/equivalent), based on everyday driving using a combination of gasoline and electric power.
The charging port is under a lid just in front of the driver’s door. It allows the hybrid to be recharged in about 14 hours with a 110-volt power connection, or two hours with the built-in 240-volt charger, if the vehicle is connected to a 240-volt power outlet.
FCA says that with a combination of battery power and the modified (Atkinson cycle) Pentastar 3.6-liter V-6 engine, the Pacifica Hybrid has a range of 530 miles on a single tank (17 gallons) of regular gasoline. But consumers who drive 30 miles a day or less might not need to refuel for months, unless they venture out for weekend jaunts or long road trips.
One feature of the regular Pacifica that hybrid owners will have to do without is Chrysler’s unique Stow’n’Go middle seat, as the area that would be used to stow the seat under the floor is where the 16 kilovolt-hour lithium-ion battery pack goes.
There is a surprising amount of power from the electric motor, which is built into the special E-Flite electronically variable transmission that drives the Pacifica’s front wheels. (All-wheel drive is not offered.)
We tested the vehicle on some twisty mountain roads along the Southern California coast north of Los Angeles, and found that not only did the Pacifica Hybrid have plenty of power, it also had quite decent road handling for a minivan.
The hybrid features the 3.6-liter, 148-horsepower Pentastar V-6 engine coupled with the electric motor for total system horsepower of 260.
But with the electric motor, there is lots of torque available at startup to get the vehicle moving quickly. The switch from electric to gasoline power is automatic, and we noticed the gasoline engine kicking in whenever we pressed the accelerator hard, such as for passing or accelerating up a steep hill.
Left to its own devices, the hybrid system will choose the most-efficient driving mode; but the driver can override that if a sportier driving experience is desired. That will dramatically lower fuel economy, though, as the vehicle will choose gasoline power over electric if it’s pushed hard.
The electric steering wasn’t as precise as you would find in a sports car or even a sporty car, but it was more than adequate for the curvy roads we experienced.
Special exterior and interior features help differentiate the hybrid from the regular Pacifica, beginning with the unique wave-pattern grille with its special teal badge; an exclusive 18-inch wheel design; and even a special hybrid-only paint color – Silver Teal Pearl. Nine other colors are available, as well.
Inside, there is a unique instrument panel with special hybrid-specific features to help the driver monitor battery power and driving efficiency. The steering wheel has a teal-colored center Chrysler logo like the grille.
There is an 8.4-inch touch screen in the center of the dash for the audio/navigation system, and a unique seven-inch TFT display in the instrument panel above the steering column.
A three-pane panoramic sunroof opens up all three rows of seating to views of the sky overhead.
There are two bucket seats up front, two quad-style captain’s chairs in the second row, and a three-person Stow’n’Go bench seat in the rear.
Middle seats can be removed, and the third row stowed away to allow the cavernous interior to carry up to 64 sheets of plywood completely inside the vehicle, the automaker says. (We didn’t try this.)
A fully regenerative braking system helps recharge the battery as the Pacifica is slowing down. I did notice a slight delay when pushing the brake pedal hard as the vehicle shifts from regenerative braking to full disc braking, but not enough to cause any problems in a panic-stop situation.
Many of the hybrid’s functions can be controlled from a special app you can download to your smartphone, including setting charging times for the battery pack if the vehicle is plugged into an outside power sources. Other phone-controlled features include remote heating or air conditioning (no remote start, as the vehicle doesn’t need the gasoline engine to operate the HVAC system).
Moving from the base Premium model to the Platinum version brings Nappa leather heated and ventilated front seats, advanced safety features including Adaptive Cruise Control and a 360-degree Surround View camera system, and the KeySense programmable key fob, which lets parents regulate some of the vehicle’s features when teen kids are out on their own.
Chrysler dealers will begin taking orders for the Pacifica Hybrid in December, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in January.
As for the gasoline-only 2017 Pacifica, it is available in five trim levels, with a starting price of $28,595 (plus $995 freight) for the base LX model.
FCA revived the Pacifica name from a midsize crossover/wagon model that it sold from 2004-2008 while the company was operating as Daimler Chrysler, before it was purchased by Italy’s Fiat.
The 2017 Pacifica represents the evolution of the Chrysler minivan to its most modern and technologically advanced version ever. At their heyday, minivans were the family vehicles of choice, with well over 1 million of them sold annually, but that figure has dropped to about 500,000 this year.
Among the Pacifica’s more than 100 standard and available safety and security features are the Surround View system, ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Hold, and Forward Collision Warning-Plus.
Under the hood of the gasoline-only model is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine producing 287 horsepower and 262 foot-pounds of torque. It’s connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. EPA ratings are 18 mpg city/28 highway/22 combined.
Bringing the all-important connectivity and infotainment features that today’s family-vehicle buyers demand, the Pacifica is offered with an all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, a Uconnect 8.4-inch in-dash touch-screen display, and choices of premium audio systems.
Pacifica comfort and convenience features include the Stow ‘n Vac integrated vacuum, hands-free sliding doors and a hands-free rear liftgate.
The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
The package: Front-wheel-drive, five-door, seven-passenger, electric motor/V-6 gasoline engine-powered plug-in hybrid minivan.
Highlights: Redesigned and renamed for 2017, the Pacifica is the newest generation of Chrysler’s minivan line, and the only remaining model, as the Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan versions have been discontinued. The hybrid version is added with the remake, giving Chrysler and the U.S. market the first gasoline-electric plug-in minivan.
Negatives: Electric-only range is limited to about 30 miles on a full charge of the battery pack, which is sufficient for many short daily commutes, but not enough for longer trips.
Overall length: 203.8 inches.
Curb weight (base): 4,943 pounds.
Engine: 3.6-liter V-6 Atkinson cycle, gasoline powered, coupled with an electric motor (horsepower not specified).
Transmission: Electrically variable, with built-in electric drive motor.
Power: 260 HP. system total, engine and electric motor; 148 HP., engine only. (Torque not specified.)
Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.
Cargo volume: 32.3 cubic feet (behind third row); 87.5 cubic feet (behind second row); 140.5 cubic feet (behind first row).
Towing capacity: Towing not recommended.
Electronic stability control: Standard.
Side air bags: Front seat-mounted; roof-mounted side-curtain with rollover sensors, all three rows.
EPA fuel economy: 80 mpg-e (miles per gallon-equivalent, special rating for electric vehicles).
Fuel capacity/type: 17.0 gallons/unleaded regular.
Base price range: $41,995-$44,995, plus $1,095 freight (before available $7,500 federal EV tax credit).
Price as tested: $43,090, including freight and options, before federal tax credit (Premium).
On the Road rating: 9.2 (of a possible 10).
Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail. Actual selling price may vary.
