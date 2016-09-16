Honda updates Pilot crossover for 2016, bringing new styling, features, technology

Honda’s midsize family hauler, the superb Pilot crossover, got a significant makeover for 2016, entering its third generation with a host of new features, updated styling, and new safety technologies.
Crossovers are today’s family station wagons, and the Pilot is among the top entries in this growing class. It’s a three-row, seven- or eight-passenger model that exemplifies Honda’s expertise in producing a family-friendly vehicle that is just as good around town as it is on long trips.
Offered in LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite trim levels, with several variations, depending on what extras are added, the Pilot’s prices for 2016 range from $30,345 (plus $900 freight) for the entry LX front-drive model to $46,770 for the top-of-the-line Elite version, which comes only with all-wheel drive. (Prices for 2017 have not yet been announced.)
EX-L, Touring and Elite models come with leather interiors – that’s what the “L” stands for. All-wheel drive is available at all trim levels; it adds $1,800 to the price of the corresponding front-drive trim.
Least expensive of the four-wheel-drive models is the LX, for $32,145. The next step up — the EX without leather — begins at $32,780 with front drive, and $34,580 with all-wheel drive.
For more style and comfort, the EX-L (leather) models begin with the two-wheel-drive version at $36,255; and with four-wheel drive, $37,055.
The new Honda Sensing system is offered beginning with the EX models. Prices for the EX with Honda Sensing are $33,780 with front drive, and $35,580 with all-wheel drive. EX-L versions with Sensing are $37,255 (2WD) and $39,055 (AWD).
With rear entertainment, the EX-L with two-wheel drive is $37,855; with all-wheel drive, $39,655. With Navigation, 2WD EX-L models are $37,255, and AWD $39,055.
Touring models with Navigation and Rear Entertainment are $41,370 (2WD) and $43,170 (AWD).
Touring and Elite models include Honda Sensing, as well. This feature brings the full suite of new safety technologies.
Included are a standard Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, along with Honda's LaneWatch camera system for the right side of the vehicle; a blind-spot information system for the driver’s side; a Collision Mitigation Braking System; Lane Departure Warning; Forward Collision Warning; Lane Keeping Assist System; Adaptive Cruise Control; Road Departure Mitigation; and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor.
The Pilot was designed and engineered by Honda R&D Americas, Inc., in Los Angeles and Ohio, and is manufactured exclusively at the big Honda plant in Lincoln, Ala.
Honda says that virtually every aspect of the Pilot has been redesigned for this new generation, and that includes a new 280-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 engine – up from 250 horsepower last year.
There are two new automatic transmissions that replace the previous-generation’s five-speed. A new six-speed automatic is standard on LX, EX and EX-L models, while a nine-speed automatic from the similar Acura MDX crossover is standard on Touring and Elite models.
The Elite is a new model for 2016, and has such unique features as 20-inch wheels and tires, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a first-ever panoramic glass roof and many other luxury amenities.
Honda says the Pilot’s new engine – which is used in all trim levels – is from the company’s EarthDreams Technology powertrain series.
With direct fuel injection and Variable Cylinder Management, the engine produces 262 foot-pounds of torque, and has EPA fuel-economy ratings improved by as much as 2 mpg city/highway/combined from the 2015 model.
The EPA ratings are 19 mpg city/27 highway/22 combined (2WD, six-speed transmission); 18/26/21 (4WD, six-speed); 20/27/23 (2WD, nine-speed transmission); 19/26/22 (AWD, nine-speed).
The Pilot also comes with the latest version of Honda’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure, as well as the new “three-bone” underbody frame design and ultra-high strength steel door rings. These vastly improve the Pilot's collision-avoidance and collision-protection capabilities, Honda says.
Among new features of the 2016 Pilot are Smart Entry with Pushbutton Start; Idle Stop system for the engine to save fuel while idling; a one-touch sliding second-row seat; multi-angle rearview camera; 8-inch touch-screen display audio system with Android operating system; remote engine start; LED daytime running lights; and LED headlights with automatic high beams.
Inside, there are high quality, soft-touch materials throughout the cabin; LED map lights; a standard 4.2-inch color driver-information display; available heated and ventilated front seats; and heated second-row seats.
All but the Elite come with eight-passenger seating, with two buckets up front, and three-person bench seats in the middle and third rows. The Elite, though, seats up to seven, as it has a pair of second-row captain's chairs, providing for easy walk through to the third rows.
Like before, there are plenty of cubbies and other storage spots for passengers, with places to keep portable electronic safe and charged. The new Pilot includes connectivity features and up to five USB ports, with four that are high-power for recharging iPads or smartphones while they're in use.
There is a new eight-inch capacitive touch-screen Display Audio interface that can be paired with the all-new embedded Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System with 3-D maps, improved lane guidance, live search functions and more.
Standard safety features include four-channel antilock brakes with Brake Assist and Hill Start Assist; Vehicle Stability Assist with Traction Control; an Expanded View Driver's Mirror; dual-stage, multiple-threshold front air bags, driver and front passenger SmartVent side air bags, and side-curtain air bags for all outboard seating positions. The new Tire Pressure Monitoring System offers real-time display of individual tire pressures.
During our weeklong test of the new Pilot, we had up to five people on board, with their luggage, for a weekend trip that included some mountain driving. The Pilot handled the hills with ease, as well as the uphill freeway ramps. There is a noticeable difference in the power with the extra 30 horses.
The cabin of the Pilot is fairly quiet at highway speeds, although we did pick up some road noise occasionally. Still, we had no trouble communicating with the people in the rear seats – no shouting was necessary.
The new pushbutton arrangement to shift the transmission takes some getting used to, but opens up extra space in the center console.
Pilot’s ride is comfortable, yet its suspension is strong enough to hold the vehicle steady on curves. Steering is crisp and responsive. Because it’s a crossover, it has the handling characteristics of a sedan rather than the truck-like attributes of the traditional sport utility vehicle.
The all-wheel drive is designed to improve traction mostly in rain or snow, but also gives the Pilot some off-road capability, including driving in sand on the beach. It provides extra traction on dirt and gravel roads in state and national parks, as well.
The Pilot is roomy and comfortable, with as much as 153 cubic feet of passenger space. The cargo area can expand to nearly 84 cubic feet with the middle and rear seats folded. With all the seats in place, there is a 16.5 cubic-foot space behind the third row, which is larger than the trunks of most mid- and full-size cars and more than some other SUVs and minivans with a third seat. A deep storage well in the rear keeps valuables out of view while parked.
Both the second and third rows can hold up to three people each in all but the Elite model. But the third row is best left to children, as is the middle position in the middle row. The second and third rows have bench seats with a 60/40 split-folding feature.
The second-row seat can be moved forward easily to allow access to the third row. Four child-seat anchors are provided -- three in the second row and one in the third.
With the restyling, the Pilot is about three inches longer than the previous model, and up to 300 pounds lighter.
Towing capacity is 3,500 pounds in front-drive models, and 5,000 pounds with all-wheel drive.
2016 Honda Pilot
The package: Midsize/large, front- or all-wheel-drive, five-door, eight-passenger, V-6 powered, crossover utility vehicle.
Highlights: Redesigned for 2016, this is Honda’s family-size crossover, with seating for up to eight (seven in the Elite model). It is roomy and comfortable, has plenty of power, and has an interior perfectly suited for long road trips with the kids.
Negatives: Nine-speed transmission should be standard across the line.
Overall length: 194.5 inches.
Curb weight range: 4,054-4,140 pounds.
Engine: 3.5-liter V-6.
Transmission: 6-speed automatic (LX, EX, EX-L); 9--speed automatic (Touring, Elite).
Power/torque: 280 HP./262 foot-pounds.
Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.
Cargo volume: 18.5 cubic feet (behind third row, including hidden well); 18.0 cubic feet (Elite only).
Towing capacity: 3,500 pounds (2WD); 5,000 pounds (AWD).
Electronic stability control: Standard.
Side air bags: Front seat-mounted; roof-mounted side-curtain, all three rows.
EPA fuel economy: 19 mpg city/27 highway/22 combined (2WD, 6-speed); 18/26/21 (4WD, 6-speed); 20/27/23 (2WD, 9-speed); 19/26/22 (4WD, 9-speed).
Fuel capacity/type: 19.5 gallons/unleaded regular.
Main competitors: GMC Acadia/Chevrolet Traverse/Buick Enclave, Ford Flex, Ford Explorer, Nissan Pathfinder, Infiniti JX, Toyota Highlander, Mazda CX-9, Subaru Tribeca.
Base price range: $30.345-$46,770, plus $900 freight.
Price as tested: $44,070, including freight and options (Touring AWD with Navi and Rear Entertainment).
On the Road rating: 9.3 (of a possible 10).
