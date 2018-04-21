Buick redesigns the Enclave crossover for 2018, adding high-end Avenir trim

For 2018, Buick introduced a new high-end model of the second-generation seven-passenger Enclave crossover, 10 years after its debut, called the Avenir – Buick’s version of GMC’s Denali trim.
For the Avenir, Buick’s largest SUV drops the vertical chrome bars of the scooped, five-sided grille for a luxurious, intricately textured crosshatch mesh with a Black Ice finish and three-dimensional chrome wings. It adds new fog lights underneath with a prominent character line between, places scripted Avenir badging on the doors, and introduces pearl-nickel-finish 20-inch, six-spoke (petal-shaped) wheels.
Buick-first Evonik Acrylite exterior lighting uses the power of more than 100 LEDs across the front of the vehicle (bi-functional, automatic high beam LED projector headlights, LED daytime running lights) to illuminate the road ahead, with the compound curvature application amping up the signature winged lighting to the distinctive, crisp eyes on the 2018 Enclave.
Complex LED taillights also use the Evonik Acrylite technology.
The SUV’s first ground-up retooling brings extra horsepower (up 22), improved fuel economy (from 15 city/22 highway to 18/26), better towing capacity (up to 5,000 pounds from 4,500), and more rear legroom.
Enclave is longer, narrower, lower, and lighter by 350 pounds, due to the use of high-strength steel and alloys. Unfortunately, cargo space shrinks slightly. The upgrade also includes driver assistance, safety, and infotainment technologies.
The new Enclave is available in four trims, priced at $40,990 for a front-wheel-drive base model; $45,295 for a front-wheel drive Essence ($47,295 for AWD); $49,095 for a FWD Premium ($51,395 for AWD); and $54,495 for FWD Avenir ($56,795 for AWD).
A 310-horsepower, 3.6-liter V-6 engine with stop/start technology, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, is standard.
Switchable all-wheel-drive, available on Premium and Avenir, is another first, activated using an “AWD” button on the dash.
A Rear Camera Mirror shows a broader view of what is behind the vehicle in a telescopic, panoramic view including extended views to the sides, increasing the field of vision by approximately 300 percent. The camera mirror is turned on manually using a lever on the bottom of the rearview mirror, and the driver can go back and forth between the camera view and the conventional mirror view.
Avenir, the model I drove, represents the highest expression of Buick luxury, with unique styling cues, premium materials throughout, and a generous lit of standard features including active safety, connectivity, and luxury features.
My Avenir was elegant in Dark Slate Metallic, one of five exteriors including Ebony Twilight Metallic, Pepperdust Metallic (light gray/brown), Satin Steel Metallic (light blue/gray), and White Frost Tricoat ($600).
The Avenir Package added exclusive Chestnut/Ebony interior color with contrast stitching and piping, Avenir-embroidered headrests and floor mats, bold Avenir-script sill plates (four), real Mahogany wood steering wheel accents, infotainment with navigation, wireless charging, power dual moon roof with fixed rear skylight, eight-inch diagonal configurable Driver Information Center, and Surround Vision with Rear Camera Mirror.
With a lower roofline, sharper windshield, extended wheelbase, and tapered tail with a “floating roof” perched on the rear pillars, Avenir has a more-dramatic stance. The sculpted body has a windswept appearance, and the rear is sleeker, with sharper cuts and a chrome trim piece running between the taillights.
A hands-free power-programmable liftgate is standard, with a Buick tri-shield illuminating the ground below the hidden sensor, indicating exactly where to lift a foot to activate the opener.
The interior is inviting and library-like, with the soft touch of crafted leather-trimmed first and second rows (with captain’s chairs), piano black in the center, fading to wood-tone trim on the doors, dash, and console; and silver trim on the vents, control panel, console, door handles and panels, and dash.
A Smart Slide seat on the passenger side tips forward and slides out of the way to allow easier access to the third-row bench seat – even with a child safety seat installed (empty, of course). Both seats move fore and aft to make more room for third-row passengers or to maximize second-row legroom.
Third-row seating would accommodate small adults, although the seat was low and flat, making it unsuitable for adults on long trips. The rear seatbacks folded 60/40 for versatility.
Cargo space behind the third row is a nice 23.6 cubic feet, with a 10-inch deep, 3 cubic foot hidden bin under the floor. The lifted floor snaps into the upright position, to allow taller items behind the seat. With the third row folded flat, cargo space increases to 58 cubic feet, and folding the second row flat provides a cavernous 97.6 cubic feet of cargo space.
Remote start allowed the vehicle to be started using the key fob, activating the climate control, locking the doors and turning on the parking lights while the engine is running.
Air conditioning comes with a maintenance-free, in-vehicle air ionizer to remove odors, dust, debris, and pollen for cleaner, fresher cabin air. Rear passengers had manual controls to adjust air flow and temperature.
The center stack was simple, with three buttons on each side of the screen, and all other functions located in folders on the screen. Charging ports and USBs are located in all seating positions from front to back.
My Avenir had Bluetooth streaming audio for music and smartphones, Siri EyesFree and Natural Voice Recognition for radio and phone, HD radio, Active Noise Cancellation to reduce unwanted road/wind/vehicle noise, and a 10-speaker Bose performance-enhanced audio system with new components, new tuning and a redesigned bass enclosure.
Every Enclave comes with an OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot (up to seven devices) and five years of OnStar Basic Plan.
Standard safety equipment on my Avenir included rear park assist; seven air bags; and collision avoidance technologies, such as following-distance indicator, forward collision alert, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist with lane-departure warning, lane-change alert with blind-zone alert, and front pedestrian braking. The Safety Alert Seat provided haptic vibration pulses instead of audible crash avoidance alerts.
A Technology Package ($2,095) brought Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Automatic Braking, Active Grille Shutters and a Premium Suspension Package.
An industry-first Rear Seat Reminder is designed to alert drivers to check the back seat to avoid leaving a child or a pet when exiting the vehicle. Teen Driver allows parents to set parameters for the safety of young/newly licensed drivers.
Acceleration was lively, the cabin was quiet, parking was easy, the ride was smooth and comfortable, and safety technology provided peace of mind in my well-equipped and attractive Enclave.
With $975 destination charges and the $2,095 option, the delivered price of my Avenir was $59,865.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
