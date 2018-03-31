Hyundai’s Elantra compact sedan returns for 2018 with prices from $16,950-$22,100

The Hyundai Elantra, introduced in 1992, is a compact sedan for buyers looking for an economical but stylish mode of transportation.
The fifth generation was launched for 2017 with a full redesign featuring a new look, more-refined interior, and better ride quality, and all but the base trim getting extensive technology upgrades.
Six trims are available for 2018, with three engines and three powertrains among them. The SE is basic, with limited standard equipment, while the SEL, the Value Edition, and the Limited feature lots of improvements. The Eco has a more fuel-efficient engine and midlevel equipment, and the Sport has a powerful turbocharged engine.
The SE, SEL, Value Edition, and Limited models share the base engine, a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The four trims build on the previous, with the Limited being the top-of-the-line.
Never miss a local story.
Prices range from $16,950 for an S with a manual transmission ($17,950 with an automatic transmission) to $22,100 for a Limited with a six-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC.
For 2018, only minor trim level changes have been made. The SE with Popular Equipment package has been replaced with the SEL; the autodimming rearview mirror with Blue Link and HomeLink – previously an option on the Limited -- is now standard; and the Limited with Tech Package has been dropped and combined with Limited Standard Equipment and Ultimate Package.
For this review, I drove a front-wheel drive Elantra Limited with the Ultimate Package ($4,350), painted Lakeside Blue with Gray interior. The only option package for Limited increases the infotainment screen to eight-inches and adds navigation, Blue Link multimedia/map update, an Infinity Premium eight-speaker audio system including center channel and subwoofer, Clari-fi Music Restoration Technology, memory driver’s seat and mirrors, heated rear seats (heated front seats are standard), a power sunroof, a four-inch color instrument-cluster information screen, and automatic high beam assist. Clari-fi restores clarity lost during the production of digital music.
There are also lots of driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.
Eight exterior colors with simple names like White, Gray, Silver, Beige, Red, Black, and two named blues -- Electric and Lakeside -- are available for all trims except the Sport, which offers six.
Interior colors depend on the exterior color chosen – gray, beige, or black – with the Sport offering only black. The first four trims have standard cloth seats, while the Sport and Limited have leather.
My Elantra had a six-sided grille with five chrome-trimmed horizontal bars and dark chrome trim on the sides and across the bottom. The dark chrome was repeated under the vertically stacked LED daytime running lights set in a deep cove at the outer bumper.
Slim automatic HID headlights with dynamic bending light function wrapped around from the grille to the upper fender, with a silver loop of trim separating the headlights from the amber turn signal.
A chrome beltline underlined the side windows; door-handle approach lights lit as the key fob approached; and large LED taillights with four individual geometric outlines and wraparound turn signals emphasized the height and width of the rear end.
The dynamic bending headlights turn as the steering wheel does, illuminating the road even during sharp turns.
Sizable doors made entry easy for front and rear passengers. The 35.7 inches of rear legroom and easy access also makes for easy installation of child safety seats.
The interior is well built and attractive as well as spacious. Seats are padded and supportive, even for a fairly long ride. The cabin featured gloss black and gray metallic accents on the dash, console, and doors. Seventeen-inch alloy wheels had five split spokes, angled away from the hub, with silver faces and gray-painted pockets.
Large controls were simple and well marked, well laid out, and within easy reach. The main screen was easy to read, and the gauges were bright and simple and easy to read at a glance – no hunting for the gas gauge or speedometer. Navigation menus were simple and intuitive, a plus in my book.
Finding a comfortable, efficient driving position was easy with six-way-adjustable seating and a long-reaching telescopic steering column. Two rear passengers had plenty of space and good visibility, although adding a third would have been too close for comfort.
The rear seat folded 60/40 for more hauling flexibility, although the sedan body style limited the overall size of objects carried – a tall, thin bookcase would fit, but a small recliner would be difficult if not impossible. The trunk can hold 14.4 cubic feet of luggage, sporting goods, gardening supplies – near the top of its class. Loading was easy thanks to a low liftover.
Smartphone integration and blind-spot monitoring are standard on all but the lowest trim. Hyundai introduced the first car with Android Auto, and now offers the technology on 11 current models. Apple CarPlay has similar features – both allow smartphones to send, read, and reply to text messages, make calls, return calls, and listen to voicemail – Android through Talk to Google and Apple through Siri voice, or using the vehicle’s buttons or touch screen.
Turn-by-turn directions, traffic conditions, estimated travel time, and destination prediction (based on calendar appointments and more), alternate routes based on traffic conditions; music sorted by artist/song/playlist are just some of the perks of smartphone integration.
Blue Link, Hyundai’s Connected Car Service, allows owners to start and cool or warm the vehicle with a few taps in an app or by saying “Alexa, start my car and set the temperature at X degrees.” The vehicle will run for 10 minutes, or a timer may be set.
Using a smartphone, smartwatch or connected home device and a PIN, doors can be locked/unlocked. Doors lock after 30 seconds if not opened.
Operators can get a full diagnostic check from the touch screen, schedule services, and get reminders for routine maintenance.
With an app or in-car voice command, destination search by Google will help locate a restaurant, gas station, etc., and sync directions with the navigation system. Blue Link will help locate your car within a one-mile radius, and drop a pin on a map on your smartphone. A stolen car can be located sooner, its location provided to law enforcement, and the engine immobilized until it is recovered.
In case you need roadside assistance, Blue Link can provide an assistance member the exact location of your vehicle. Blue Link also provides parents with peace of mind with Geofence, curfew, and speed alerts to help keep track of young drivers.
Blue Link also provides automatic collision notification and assistance if an accident causes air bags to deploy. An SOS button allows the operator to contact 911. A text or email notification can alert a designated person/people if the panic button has been triggered.
My Elantra Limited was quiet – mostly free of wind noise and vibration even at higher speeds – and comfortable, with above-average ride quality. Driving modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport) felt much the same, although Sport made steering more difficult. Otherwise, steering was easy and accurate.
Forward visibility was very good, thanks to a low hood and thin “A” pillars.
Performance was sluggish, with about average acceleration for merging onto the freeway.
Elantra has a lot to offer, overall, with plenty of special features at an agreeable price. With $885 desti
nation charges, $125 for carpeted floor mats, and $4,350 for the Ultimate Package, my Elantra delivered for $27,460.
Comments