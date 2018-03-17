Buick’s Cascada convertible has room for up to four people, starts at $33,065

The Buick Cascada is an eye-catching, true four-passenger luxury convertible with spacious seating front and rear, and versatile cargo space.
Its balanced proportions, elongated silhouette and innovative soft-top hint at the pure fun of the driving experience.
A powerful 1.6-liter 200-horsepower four-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with a seamless six-speed automatic transmission supply the thrill-of-the-road performance, top up or top down.
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes reduce wheel lockup and help maintain steering control when braking hard on slippery surfaces. A maintenance-free battery provides 801 cold-cranking amps and rundown protection. All models have front wheel drive and an electronic parking brake.
Never miss a local story.
Agile maneuverability combines with StabiliTrak to help maintain control during certain driving conditions, such as emergency lane changes, road hazards, ice/snow, gravel, wet pavement, or uneven road surfaces. The sport-tuned suspension helps Cascada hug turns, while it delivers noise isolation and improved driving dynamics.
Three models are available: Base, $33,065; Premium, $36,070; and Sport Touring, $37,070.
For 2018, Cascada gets three new exterior colors – Rioja Red Metallic (dark brick, $395), Darkmoon Blue Metallic (black/blue, $395), and Carrageen Metallic (dark teal, Sport Touring exclusive); two additional convertible top colors (black is standard) – Malbec (wine), and Sweet Mocha (brown) – depending on the exterior chosen; and there is a Dark Effects Package for Sport Touring with Ebony Twilight Metallic and Summit White exterior colors, in addition to bright Sport Red.
Detail s such as sculpted lines, a premium silver-finish grille with a Buick tri-shield, a bright blade below the fog lights, bright beltline, bright trim across the trunk lid incorporating a multi-colored Buick shield (with hidden trunk opener) and extending into the distinctive LED-accented rear taillights, emphasize Cascada’s beautiful, sleek profile. A single stainless-steel exhaust with bright tip finishes the rear design.
The High Intensity Discharge headlights with Adaptive Forward Lighting rotate to illuminate around turns, while automatic leveling adjusts the beam up or down when traveling on hilly roads. The automatic on/off headlights also have Tunnel Detection. With the dial set to “Auto”, the headlights, LED taillights, parking lights, license plate light, and instrument panel switch on as ambient outside light decreases, including when the vehicle enters a tunnel.
LED Daytime Running Lights accented the corners of the “eagle-eye” headlights. DRLs are on when the vehicle is running with the headlights turned off, making the vehicle more visible during the day, while front fog lights minimize glare and improve visibility in adverse driving conditions. Rainsense automatic wipers detect moisture on the windshield and turn on without driver input.
The soft convertible top is easy and quick, opening in just 17 seconds after pulling a chrome lever on the center console. Closing the top takes only 19 seconds. Both functions can be carried out when the vehicle is in motion up to 31 mph. The top is acoustically and thermally insulated, for a quiet ride and to keep the inside temperature comfortable. Solar-absorbing window glass also helps.
Two air deflectors also make top-down driving more comfortable, reducing wind flow and noise. One is positioned between the rear passenger headrests and the other covers the rear seat area and extends up behind the front seatbacks – when there are no rear passengers, of course.
My Cascada Premium was Dark Moon Blue with Light Neutral (gray/beige) perforated geometric pattern leather seating surfaces. Door panels and rear wall panels were contrast-stitched Light Neutral, with Jet on all remaining surfaces, contrast-stitched on armrests and instrument-panel hood.
Piano Black trimmed the interior door handles, the rear wall panel/armrests, the lower dash, center stack and console, while satin metallic trimmed the air vents, speaker surrounds, steering wheel spokes and center stack/console control areas, with bright trim on control buttons and instrument bezels
Front sport bucket seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel were heated, much appreciated for now, with a heat-reflective coating on all seats to help minimize heat buildup in warmer weather. The steering wheel had controls for the audio system, cruise control and hands-free phone.
Ten-way adjustable front seats – back and forth, up and down, seat cushion tilt, recline and raise seatback, two-way lumbar – offered customizable comfort and support and an ideal driving position.
Lifting a lever on the top of the front seatback flipped the seatback forward and started the seat moving forward to make room for rear passengers to enter -- the Easy Entry System. As the front seatbelts are anchored in the window frame rather than the “B” pillars, an Electronic Safety Belt Presenter delivers the belt to the driver and front passenger when the doors are closed and the engine is started.
The rear seating area had two plush bucket-style seats, with folding seatbacks (release levers in the trunk) to open up a pass-through to the 13.4-cubic-foot trunk, allowing longer items to be carried.
Eight exterior colors are available including the three new ones, depending on the model, with interesting names such as Flip Chip Silver Metallic (icy blue/gray, $395), Smoked Pearl Metallic (smoky gray), and Sport Red (bright, Sport Touring exclusive). Twenty-inch diamond graphic twin-spoke (five pairs) wheels with bi-color finish (silver and gray) wore all-season tires.
A Buick Infotainment System with navigation had a seven-inch high-resolution color touch screen, AM/FM/XM radio (over 150 channels commercial-free music, sports, talk entertainment, and news), CD/MP3, USB port, auxiliary jack, and seven speakers.
Passengers could play music, make hands-free calls with Bluetooth (touch screen or voice command), and access real-time maps and driving directions. OnStar 4G LTE with built-in Wi-Fi hotspot provided a reliable, secure connection for up to seven devices. We had two 12-volt power outlets, one in front and one in the rear.
An available myBuick app allows owners to use a mobile device to perform such functions as locking/unlocking doors, remote starting (with climate settings; locks doors, turns on parking lights; also available with key fob), checking tire pressures and getting vehicle diagnostics.
Safety was addressed passively and actively with Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning; front air bags with Passenger Sensing System (to switch off the front passenger air bag when not needed), seat-mounted side-impact air bags in the front, and knee air bags for the driver and front passenger; and last but not least, automated, spring-loaded high-strength steel rollover pop-up bars hidden behind the rear seat (deploy if air bags are activated with the possibility of a rollover detected).
Front and rear park assist, and a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines helped avoid striking moving and/or stationary objects during parking or maneuvering in tight spaces below 5 mph.
OnStar Guidance (limited time trial, subscription available) helped us feel confident and connected with Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Advanced Diagnostics and more, while OnStar Basic (five years) included select vehicle mobile apps and Advanced Diagnostics, including Dealer Maintenance Notification.
Cascada was fun to drive – we even put the top down for a few minutes when the temperature was above 60-degrees – with plenty of room for four adults. Designed as a convertible, Cascada has a rigid chassis, resulting in handling control, ride comfort, and a sense of driving confidence.
With $395 for the paint and $925 destination charges added to the $36,070 base price, the total delivered price for my comfortable, eye-catching Cascada was $37,390.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com
Comments