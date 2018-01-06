Infiniti’s updated Q60 sport coupe returns for 2018 with prices from $38,950-$54,000

Infiniti launched an all-new third-generation Q60 luxury sports coupe for 2017, sharing advanced technologies with its Q50 sport sedan stablemate and reigniting Infiniti’s presence in the sport coupe segment.
This Q60 shines with its stunning coupe design and tailored, driver-centric interior.
For 2018 there have been a few changes and additions, including 20-inch wheels and staggered summer tires for the Red Sport 400 (previously 19-inch), wider tires across the lineup, and a new exterior premium metallic color, Solar Mica.
The Q60 also adopts Infiniti’s global model names – Pure, Luxe, Sport, and Red Sport 400 (my tester).
Innovative adaptable chassis technologies include Direct Adaptive Steering, which allows for instant driver input to be digitally processed and adjusted up to 1,000 times per second by removing the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and tires. Sport and Sport-plus modes allow quicker steering and more driving pleasure.
The Dynamic Digital Suspension monitors roll, pitch, and bounce rate and uses electronically adjustable dampers to create a firm or soft ride for a secure, comfortable, agile drive, and filter out negative feedback from suspension to limit road noise and low-level vibrations.
There are five models – 2.0T Pure, 2.0T Luxe, 3.0T Luxe, 3.0T Sport and Red Sport 400 – priced from $38,950 to $54,000. All models are equipped with a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive available for $1,000-$2,000, depending on the model.
Several packages are available, some of which have been renamed and reconfigured for 2018.
Three advanced powertrains are available, including the lightest, most-powerful, cleanest, most-fuel-efficient V-6 turbo engine ever offered by Infiniti, delivering either 300 or 400 horsepower. An inline four-cylinder turbo 2.0-liter engine with 208 horsepower also is available. All deliver instant power, smooth responses, high performance, and mechanical efficiency.
Innovative technologies such as a direct-injection gasoline system allow the 3.0-liter V-6 to deliver an engaging driving experience, with more-precise injection of fuel into the combustion chamber for the exact amount needed for smooth acceleration.
The system brings a 6.7 percent improvement in fuel economy as compared with the previous non-turbo V-6. Lightweight aluminum construction and low mechanical friction contribute to smooth, durable, highly responsive performance.
The electronically controlled automatic transmission has a manual shift mode and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters on Sport and Red Sport 400 models.
Adaptive Shift Control automatically selects the appropriate gear depending on road conditions such as curvy roads and hills. Sport Mode allows the driver to change the pattern for more-aggressive shifting with automatic up- and downshifting at higher rpm. Drive Mode Select offers six options – Customize, Standard, Snow, Eco, Sport, and, for certain, models Sport-plus.
With signature Infiniti design cues, such as the deep-set double-arch grille and the crescent-shaped C-pillars that arch forward to emphasize the in-motion appearance, Q60 brings powerful elegance into the sport coupe segment.
Signature LED headlights, designed to look like a human eyelid, use Light Guide Technology to illuminate the road evenly. The hood is curved to help reduce drag, and, along with zero front and rear lift aerodynamics, helps keep the Q60 stable at high speeds and in crosswind conditions, while vents in the front fender pull air out of the engine area.
Nineteen-inch aluminum-alloy wheels are standard on the Q60, with new 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels for the Q60 Red Sport 400, the model I drove, for 2018.
An Active Grille helped equalize engine cooling with aerodynamics, remaining closed under normal use, opening when more cooling was required.
Narrow door-mounted side mirrors were designed to improve air flow down the flanks and give a wide angle of rear visibility, while accentuating the Q60’s low, sleek look.
My Q60 was an eye-catching Dynamic Sunstone Red ($800), with stunning Gallery White semi-aniline upholstery, door panels, and armrests. Ten beautiful exterior colors are offered, including Liquid Platinum, Graphite Shadow, Hagane Blue (glacier blue), and new Solar Mica ($500, gold).
Three interior colors are offered, depending on the exterior color chosen – Graphite Leather/Carbon Fiber Trim, Gallery White/Silver Optic Fiber (my tester), and Monaco Red Leather/Silver Optic Fiber. The Silver Optic Fiber trim on the console/center stack and doors is striking, and, along with high-contrast stitching throughout the interior, increases the premium ambience and feeling of quality.
The Red Sport 400 is set apart by red-painted brake calipers, custom exhaust tips, red “S” exterior badging and a more-powerful 400 horsepower 3.0 V-6, the most potent of any Q60 model.
Wide doors made entry and exit easy with flexible stop positions holding the doors open in nearly any position to prevent them from swinging back on passengers entering or exiting.
Driver and front passenger had plenty of room, and the high-back, highly bolstered seats were supportive and comfortable. Spinal support seats match the curve of the spine to minimize pressure on back muscles and reduce the unnatural curvature of traditional seats.
The rear seat, however, although very attractive with deeply curved backrests, was small and not suitable for adults.
Q60’s interior is driver-centered, with easy-to-use controls within easy reach. Storage for small items was scarce, with only cupholders, a small console bin, and shallow door pockets. The trunk was also small, with only 8.7 cubic feet of space.
My Q60 had several packages, totaling $10,800.
A Carbon Fiber Package ($2,250) highlighted the exterior with a carbon fiber rear spoiler, exterior mirror covers, fog lamp finishers, and fender vents. Illuminated Kick Plates ($400) greeted passengers with a glowing Infiniti logo.
Active and passive safety technologies help the driver avoid a collision and protect driver and passengers if one occurs. Several are included in option packages, along with convenience features, at additional cost.
A Sensory Package ($2,250) brought Infiniti InTouch Navigation with voice recognition, navigation-synchronized adaptive shift control, InTouch Services, SiriusXM Traffic, heated front seats and steering wheel, and remote engine start.
A Proassist Package ($2,250) included Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Backup Collision Intervention, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, front and rear sonar, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, auto-dimming exterior mirrors with memory, fold-down rear seat, power lumbar and memory for the driver’s seat, and rain-sensing wipers.
Working with features in the Proassist Package, a Proactive Package ($2,850) contained Intelligent Cruise Control, Direct Adaptive Steering, Lane Departure Prevention with Active Lane Control, Distance Control Assist, Blind Spot Intervention, Adaptive Front Lighting System with auto-leveling headlights, High Beam Assist, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Advanced Climate Control System, and the Eco Pedal.
A Bose Performance Series Audio system with 13 speakers, Bose Centerpoint simulated surround, CD player, RDS, and MP3 capability, matched with Q60’s noise-canceling technology, transformed the cabin into a virtual audio lounge. Beautiful polished punched-metal speaker grilles enriched the acoustic performance as well as enhancing the distinctive upscale interior.
My Q60 had plenty of power for any occasion, handling was secure, the (front) seats were comfortable for road trips, although the ride was firm (not harsh), and the only noise heard in the cabin came from the tires. My vehicle was also very nice to look at.
With $905 destination charges and $10,800 in options added to the $52,000 base price, my rear-drive Q60 Red Sport 400 delivered for $63,705.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
