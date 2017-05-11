Hyundai rolls out the new Ioniq hatchback in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric versions

All new for 2017 is the Hyundai Ioniq Hydrid, which is similar to the Toyota Prius, but with better fuel economy -- up to 59 mpg in the city and 58 combined city/highway. The Ionic also will be offered in two other versions: a pure electric (EV) and a plug-in hybrid. The regular gasoline-electric hybrid, shown here, is already on sale nationwide with a starting price of $22,200. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor America, Inc.