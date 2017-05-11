Hyundai rolls out the new Ioniq hatchback in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric versions

Hyundai has made automotive history for 2017, introducing not one but three new electrified vehicles based on the same design and chassis – the Ioniq Hybrid, Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid, and Ioniq Electric.
Ioniq (a name derived from lithium-ION polymer battery and unIQue) is the most-aerodynamic hybrid, with a sleek profile, integrated rear spoiler, wheel air curtain, and underbody cover, and the most-fuel-efficient – up to 58 mpg – and EV efficient electric car – 136 MPGe – sold in America.
The Ioniq uses significantly less kWh annually and features very low operating cost per 25 miles driven, at just under $1. The Plug-in Hybrid is capable of driving over 27 miles on electricity only on a single charge.
Ioniq’s low-resistance design aids in the incredible fuel efficiency and includes an Active Air Flap that dynamically adjusts to driving conditions – open for greater airflow for engine cooling in stop-and-go traffic, closed for better aerodynamics at cruising speed. Air is directed over and around the front wheels and tires by Wheel Air Curtains, while the Underbody Cover helps smooth air flow under the vehicle.
The Electric model, currently offered only in California (but available for order in other states), has a closed front grille design, as there is no gasoline engine requiring cooling. The Ioniq Electric is visually differentiated by unique LED taillight graphics and Eco-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels (the spokes resemble turbine blades).
Ioniq prices range from $22,200 for a very basic Blue hybrid to $29,500 for the Electric model before options, with Plug-in Hybrid prices unavailable at this time, as sales won’t begin until fall.
In the hybrid, a 1.6-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine, working with a 32kW electric motor, delivers 139 combined horsepower, which is delivered to the front wheels by a six-speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission with Drive Mode for a nimble drive through traffic and a smooth drive at highway speeds.
Ioniq uses the gasoline engine and degenerative braking to add charge to the advanced 240-volt lithium-ion polymer battery with hybrid starter generator, which is designed to be one of the most compact and efficient batteries available. This charge can later be transferred from the battery to the electric motor to the wheels for acceleration when needed.
The battery pack is under the rear passenger area, thus lowering the vehicle’s center of gravity, helping reduce energy loss due to inertia and, along with the hatchback and 60/40 split-folding rear seats, allowing more room and versatility for passengers and cargo.
This is the first time a 12-volt car battery has been consolidated with a high-voltage hybrid battery. The 1.56 kilowatt-hour hybrid battery can be used to self-charge the integrated 12-volt battery in the event it is run down too low to start the car – simply press a “battery reset” button. A traditional jump start can still be used if the self-start does not succeed. Both batteries are covered by a lifetime failure warranty for original owners.
For this review, I drove an Ioniq Limited Hybrid, base price $27,500, in beautiful Electric Blue Metallic, riding on distinctive 17-inch Eco-Spoke alloy wheels, with “V” spokes featuring solid black inserts.
The HID headlights with LED accents and dynamic bending-light function, included in an Ultimate Package, were integrated into the sides of the gloss black hexagonal grille with chrome-edged fins, adding to the aerodynamic appearance. Seven LED lights made up the eye-catching Daytime Running Lights, set deep in black C-shaped wheel air vents.
Visual aerodynamics were also enhanced by the raked roofline leading to the integrated hatchback spoiler, which split the window, similar to the rear of the Toyota Prius. LED taillights wrapped around the side to the hatch, underlining the split window.
The rear bumper featured a wide gloss black insert with vertical reflectors in deep pockets, echoing the design of the front air vents, and a chrome strip on the bottom edge. The door handles with approach lighting, beltline, and lower sculpted door edges were trimmed with chrome. Heated side mirrors had black lower housings.
Inside, eco-consciousness was expressed via innovative use of eco-friendly and recycled/recyclable materials – Bio Thermal Plastic Olefin with 25 percent sugarcane for soft interior touches; Natural Plastic, recycled plastic combined with powdered wood and volcanic stone for reduced weight; Bio Metallic Paint with ingredients extracted from soybean oil to achieve polished metallic colors; and Bio Fabric with 20 percent sugarcane.
The leather seats were charcoal colored, with perforated gray piping on the seat and thorax bolsters, and perforated inserts. Interior trim was satin metallic and gloss black, with an illuminated ignition button, LED interior illumination, and a sporty thickly padded D-cut multi-function steering wheel featuring a wide metallic lower arm.
Four other exterior colors are available for the hybrid models: Ceramic White, Black Noir Pearl, Summit Gray, and Symphony Air Silver. Two interior colors are available: charcoal and beige/charcoal. Electric Blue Metallic comes only with the charcoal interior.
Drive Mode Select offers Eco and Sport options for steering feel and throttle response. Depending on the mode selected, the Digital Instrument Cluster shows a vibrant changing color palette and dynamic graphics that monitor vehicle performance.
For example, driving style will be rated as Economical, Normal, or Aggressive. When Sport mode is selected, a tachometer is shown and colors change to red to reflect the sense of sportiness. Normal mode is blue and Eco mode is green.
My Limited was the top model, and added a tilt/slide sunroof, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink and compass, auto up/down passenger window, premium doorsill plates, Blue Link Telematics System, and Blue Link Connected Care & Remote Package.
The Ultimate Package ($3,000) brought automatic emergency braking, smart cruise control, lane-departure warning, rear parking sensors, Infinity Premium Audio with Clari-Fi Music Restoration Technology and eight-speakers, wireless device charging for compatible smartphones, integrated memory system for driver’s seat, cargo cover, floor console-mounted rear vents, Blue Link Guidance Package (3-year trial), and navigation with eight-inch touch screen.
An uncommon feature of the navigation system is the ability to coach efficient driving using knowledge from 3-D technology to predict changing elevations on the road ahead.
While the small cupholders in the center console seemed to be an afterthought, there was a handy integrated tablet holder. Piano-key-style controls on the center stack were more ergonomic — easy to see, access, and use. The height adjustment for the front passenger seat was appreciated by this short occupant.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were standard, as well as Bluetooth hands-free phone system with voice recognition, HD radio technology, satellite radio, iPod/USB and auxiliary input jacks.
In addition to the usual air bags, my Ioniq Limited had an energy-absorbing steering wheel, front and rear crumple zones, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert and lane-change assist, and a rearview camera.
The cargo area has 26.5 cubic feet of space -- room for golf clubs, weekend luggage, gardening supplies, or weekly groceries. Front passengers had 38.2 inches of headroom and 42.2 inches of legroom, while rear passengers had 37.4/35.7 inches, slightly less than Blue and SEL models.
Ioniq is powerful, fun to drive, attractive, and comfortable for daily driving (I didn’t do a road trip).
It’s quite economical to drive. Driving mostly on highways, I managed 50 mpg according to the on-board computer.
With a Carpeted Floor Mat package ($125), the Ultimate Package, and $835 destination charges, my Ioniq Limited delivered for $31,460.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
