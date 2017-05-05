Volkswagen’s 2017 Golf R is a fun-to-drive performance hatchback with lots of power

The Volkswagen Golf R is a five-passenger, four-door hatchback – a higher-performance version of Golf and GTI — powered by a 292-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
A standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels via the latest generation 4Motion all-wheel drive system.
Standard 4Motion all-wheel drive eliminates nearly all traction loss, by activating before wheelspin occurs, based on specific driving conditions. Under normal driving conditions, the front wheels are driven, while the rear wheels are disengaged, helping to save fuel. The rear wheels engage in mere fractions of a second when needed, activated by an electro-hydraulic oil pump.
Driving Mode Selection features Normal, Individual, and a Race mode specially designed for Golf R. Race mode is intended for high-speed track driving. Individual mode allows the driver to combine mode settings as desired.
ESC (Electronic Stability Control) Sport is standard, activated by a two-stage switch. During fast track driving, ESC has a higher threshold in Sport mode. The system can be fully deactivated for high-performance (hair-raising) track driving, a feature available only on the Golf R.
Golf R for 2017, the generation introduced in 2015, is the most-powerful version of Golf ever sold in this market, producing 36 horsepower more than versions sold in 2012 and 2013. The additional horsepower does not, however, affect the EPA-estimated fuel-efficiency of this performance car, which should achieve 22 mpg in the city and 31 on the highway with the manual transmission.
Water-cooled exhaust-gas channels run through the cylinder head to the turbocharger to help reduce full-load fuel consumption. A reduced warm-up phase also helps reduce frictional losses and fuel consumption, all thanks to innovative engineering solutions from Volkswagen.
Two models are available.
The base Golf R (my tester), $35,655, comes in limited quantities, featuring 18-inch wheels with performance tires, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, heated mirrors, rear spoiler, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, 12-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, power reclining passenger seat, heated front Sport seats, VW Car-Net emergency telematics and infotainment, Bluetooth, 6.5-inch touch screen, rearview camera, eight-speaker sound system with CD/AM/FM/HD radio, SiriusXM, and USB/auxiliary input.
There is also the Golf R with DCC and Navigation, $39,375, which adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking (front assist), blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear park distance control (park pilot), lane-departure warning (lane assist), high-beam control (light assist) and 19-inch “Pretoria” aluminum-alloy wheels. The automatic transmission adds $1,100 to both models.
My Golf R was hot Tornado Red, with a Titan Black interior featuring exclusive R-line details including carbon black accents on the doors and dash insert; gloss black on the instrument panel, steering wheel, center stack and console, air vents, and dash controls; subtle satin aluminum trim in strategic areas; sporty stainless steel-look pedals, foot rest, and illuminated door sills; adjustable, leather-wrapped, multi-function flat-bottom sport steering wheel with chrome “R” logo on the lower cross bar; distinctive leather-wrapped old-school-style round shifter knob with carbon fiber texture, sitting on an open satin aluminum pedestal; bolstered sport seats with “R” embroidered on the back rests, top-stitched bolsters, and horizontal quilted seat and back inserts; ambient lighting on the door panels; and 60/40 folding rear seat with center armrest and pass-through.
The R-line theme was carried to the customized instrument cluster and touch-screen start menu. Illuminated light-blue tachometer and speedometer needles lit as soon as the driver’s door was opened, and swept across to their endpins and back when the ignition was switched on, and the touch screen showed an animated “R” logo.
Sporty R-line exterior details give the impression of a performance car, with a front bumper featuring gloss black split grille with silver trim and VW badge, large gloss black bumper side vents, flared side skirts, black-painted mirror caps, gloss black trim on the rear spoiler with aero flaps, redesigned rear bumper with chrome trim, and R-line badging on the grille, front quarters, and the hatch.
LED daytime running lights integrated into the bi-xenon headlight housing formed a distinctive dual “U” design beneath the headlights. LED taillights echoed the “double U” design. Dual chrome exhaust tips under gloss black bumper trim finished up the rear.
The 18-inch Cadiz wheels had five silver-painted spokes with black-painted machined grooves and pockets, with black brake calipers featuring the “R” logo peeking through. Four other exterior colors are available: Deep Black Pearl, Limestone Gray Metallic, Lapiz Blue Metallic, and Oryx White Pearl, all with the Titan Black interior.
My Golf R had VW Car-Net App-Connect with App-Connect smartphone integration, and Security and Service (emergency assistance, remote access and vehicle health).
The Composition Media unit featured a capacitive color touch display with proximity sensor, 6.5-inch screen, auxiliary input, two SD card slots, USB multimedia interface with Apple iPhone and iPod compatibility, reverse camera display, Bluetooth with streaming audio, ability to sync two phones at once, send and receive SMS text messages via compatible phones, JPEG viewer, satellite and HD radio, and support for Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC).
Security and Service allows remote access to the vehicle through a smartphone app or via computer, or via an in-car Car-Net button. Security features include automatic crash notification, manual emergency call, roadside assistance, and stolen-vehicle location assistance. S&S also offers remote door lock/unlock, remote honk and flash, last parked location information, and remote status check (doors and windows).
Family Guardian features speed alert and boundary alert, programmable by the owner to monitor vehicle use by new, inexperienced drivers. Vehicle Health provides vehicle diagnostics and alerts the driver and also helps schedule a service/maintenance visit, even identifying the closest dealer. A six-month trial is complimentary, with various optional subscriptions available.
Safety is addressed through a combination of passive and active systems, including no fewer than six air bags. Automatic Post-Collision Braking applies brakes after a primary collision, detected by air bag sensors, to reduce the chance of secondary collision and additional damage. Intelligent Crash Response shuts off the fuel pump, unlocks the doors, and switches on hazard lights in certain collisions with air bag deployment.
The Golf R was fun to drive, with extraordinary stability, along with comfort for long-distance driving. Maneuvering and parking was almost effortless, thanks to reduced steering effort.
My tester had no options, though several are available, such as Satin Silver Mirror Caps for $220, 17-inch Tronic Winter Wheels with 10 thin-sculpted platinum-colored spokes for $1,080, or a 12-cubic-foot cargo box for $1,064.
Destination charges of $820 added to the $35,655 base price resulted in $36,475 total delivered price.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
Comments