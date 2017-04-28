Infiniti introduces a smaller crossover for 2017; new QX30 begins at $29,950

Infiniti has an all-new model for 2017, the QX30, featuring the utility and appearance of a crossover with signature Infiniti design cues, five-door versatility and the sportiness of a coupe.
All of that is amped up in the top-of-the-line Sport model.
Along with the Sporty appearance, the QX30 brings dynamic, responsive performance suited for all driving conditions -- from an active urban environment, to suburban streets and winding rural roads.
Six models are available – the base front-wheel-drive QX30 ($29,950), Luxury FWD ($32,600), Luxury All-Wheel Drive ($34,400), Premium FWD ($35,300), Premium AWD ($37,700), and my tester, the FWD Sport ($38,500).
A standard 208-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with an idle stop-start system is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with Intelligent AWD adding $1,400-$1,800, depending on the model.
Steering-wheel-mounted shifter paddles are standard, and manual mode allows the driver to control gear changes when desired, but without having to use a clutch.
As part of Infiniti’s expanding premium model lineup, the QX30 makes a bold visual statement with a strong, purposeful appearance featuring a double-wave aluminum hood and sculpted lines flowing in waves from front to rear. The effect is organic, as if stretched over bone and muscle.
My QX30 Sport was Ink Blue, one of nine eye-catching exterior colors, with unique front and rear Sport fascias, a distinctive gloss-black grille, extended body-color side-sill panels, black mirror housings (heated), puddle lamps, chrome trunk finisher, dark-chrome exhaust finishers, unique gun-metallic 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels (star-shaped split spokes, with summer run-flat tires), and a slightly lower ride height.
Illuminated kick plates ($540) greeted us as we entered. Special diamond-cut 19-inch wheels with dark-gray painted pockets and angled spokes are available for $1,700.
A low-slung roofline and the signature crescent-cut C-pillars emphasized motion, even when sitting still. A panoramic moon roof with power sunshade brought light into the otherwise dark interior.
Majestic White and Liquid Copper exterior colors add $500; Graphite Shadow, Malbec Black (slight brown hue), Magnetic Red and more are no additional cost.
The striking interior was Graphite with Nappa leather sport seats and stitched dash insert, Gloss Black Lacquer accents and a Graphite Dinamica (suede cloth) headliner and A-pillar.
Door panels, center console, and dash trim were stitched Leatherette. The high seatbacks with integrated open headrests were outlined with white insets, extending down the side bolsters to the seat bolster and seat cushions.
The Nappa leather choice also included a Sport Navigation Package with Infiniti Touch navigation and services, with Safety, Security and Convenience features. Graphite suede-like material and Leatherette is also available, without the navigation package.
Interior surfaces had a high-quality feel, like that of the premium materials used in luxury goods. A 60/40 split-folding rear seat had LATCH connectors for child safety seats in all three positions, and a pass-through behind the fold-down center armrest.
But the middle seat’s legroom was compromised by the tunnel in the floor.
InTouch uses a 7.0 touchscreen with finger touch and swipe control, a center console controller knob and buttons, and Voice Recognition to control audio and navigation commands.
Services include automatic collision notification, SOS emergency call, enhanced roadside assistance, stolen vehicle reporting, alarm notification, My Schedule (Google Calendar), vehicle health reporting, scheduled maintenance notification/alerts, remote door lock/unlock, remote horn and lights, remote engine start/stop, and hands-free text-messaging assistant. SiriusXM radio, traffic, and travel are standard. Travel provides access to weather, fuel prices, movie times, and more.
A Bose audio system with 10 speakers, including subwoofer under the floor of the cargo area, AM/FM/CD, HD radio, and two USB ports filled the cabin with our favorite tunes, clear and well-staged.
My QX30 had LED headlights with an Active Front Lighting System (LED signature daytime running lights and LED fog lights are standard), enhanced LED interior ambient lighting (stunning at night), and headrest opening LED illumination, included in a Sport LED package for $1,000.
Active Front Lighting, with auto high/low beam function, directs the headlights using vehicle speed and steering angle inputs to operate the right and left lights independently for the best road illumination. Active Front Lighting is especially helpful on the curvy roads in my neighborhood, where deer often dart out at night.
All QX30 models come with Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control with rear seat vents on the console, dual overhead map lights and rear personal lights; auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, rearview monitor; three 12-volt power outlets, two USB ports for phone charging while listening to music on a USB stick or drive; Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System with streaming audio; cruise control and Infiniti Intelligent Key.
Intelligent Key performs several personalized functions without being removed from a pocket or purse. Pressing the switch on the driver’s door positions the seat, steering wheel, and side mirrors, and adjusts climate settings, stereo presets, touch-screen organization, and drive modes.
QX30 Sport adds Intelligent Park Assist, front and rear parking sensors, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, sport brakes with cross-drilled front rotors, flat-bottom sport steering wheel, and lowered sport suspension.
Intelligent Park Assist is a first for Infiniti, using sensors to determine if a parking space is the right size, then assisting the driver in parking in a parallel or reverse-in parking spot, with the driver controlling only the accelerator and brake pedal.
Drilled rotors, standard on my QX30 Sport, with Infiniti-branded calipers, not only look cool peeking through the spokes, but they also help keep brake pads cool, prolonging pad life, by venting heat and dust from between the pads and the rotors. Pad “bite” is also increased in wet weather by channeling water away from the rotor’s surface via the same openings.
A Sport Technology Package ($1,200) included blind-spot warning, lane-departure warning, forward emergency braking, intelligent cruise control, and high-beam assist.
My Sport model was EPA rated at 24 mpg city/33 highway/27 combined. I managed 28.2 mpg driving mostly on the highway.
The QX30 was eye-catching with well-placed chrome, and fun to drive, with some versatility to haul gardening or DIY supplies, and bag hooks, tie-downs, and a 12-volt outlet in the cargo area.
One problem was reduced visibility out the sides and rear, due to the large Sport seatbacks, lowered rear roofline, large C-pillars, and large headrests in the rear.
With $4,240 in options and $995 destination charge, the total delivered price of my QX30 Sport was $43,735.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
