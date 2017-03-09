Alfa Romeo is back, and the Giulia Quadrifoglio is 2017’s top model, with a base price of $72,000

Alfa Romeo history goes back to Milan, Italy, on June 24, 1910, to Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili, or Lomard Automobile Factory, Public Company, combined with the last name of Nicola Romeo, the entrepreneur who took control of the company in 1915.
Now part of Fiat Chrysler Automotive, for 2016 the Alfa Romeo brand introduced a new model of the Giulia sedan, first produced during the 1960s and 1970s – quintessentially Italian and unmistakably Alfa Romeo.
Giulia for 2017 comes in three trims, priced from $37,995 for the base model to $72,000 for the Quadrifoglio. The base model and the midlevel Ti have a 280-horsepower 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder turbo engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
But the Quadrifoglio has a powerful Ferrari-derived 505-horsepower 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine with the same transmission and rear-wheel drive. The engine cover resembles the Millennium Falcon, with the Quadrifoglio white triangle/four-leaf clover emblem. All-wheel drive is available on the base models only, for an additional $2,000.
Quadrifoglio is the symbol of the most-legendary winning racecars in Alfa Romeo history, which began in 1923 as a simple request for good luck. Legendary race car driver Ugo Sivocci painted a white square with a four-leaf clover on the front of his Alfa Romeo, ending the race in first place. Soon all Alfa Romeo race cars bore the four-leaf clover in a white triangle – the missing point symbolized the loss of Sivocci in a track-testing accident. The symbol also appeared on Alfa Romeo high-performance street vehicles in the 1960s, and now on the front fenders of this generation.
As expected in an Italian sports car, the racy Giulia Quadrifoglio – my tester – has seductive looks, sharp handling, race-inspired performance, and a snarling exhaust note. Quadrifoglio is capable of zero-60 mph in a class-leading 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 191 mph.
This powerful production engine is also designed for world-class fuel efficiency, with electronically-controlled cylinder deactivation to shut down select cylinders when extra power is not needed, and a start/stop system to stop fuel flow and shut down the powertrain when the vehicle is at a full stop.
An innovative active damping suspension allows the driver to select from four drive modes, using the Alfa DNA Drive Mode Selector, to adapt responses to driving conditions and driver preference. DNA is for Dynamic, Natural and Advanced Efficiency, with Race thrown into the mix on the Quadrifoglio only.
Modes were easy to select using a knob on the center console. Dynamic provides sporty, on-road driving with sharp throttle, brake and steering responses along with a throatier exhaust note. Natural is perfect for comfortable daily driving. Advanced Efficiency maximizes energy savings by enabling the cylinder deactivation. Race allows maximum pedal response and activates the overboost function for increased torque limits, and carries over braking, steering, transmisson, and suspension settings from Dynamic mode, providing the ultimate in sport driving.
Race mode removes so-called “nanny controls” – traction control and stability control – making Race mode suitable only for on-track use by experienced drivers. In fact, according to sources, Race mode could allow a decent drift.
My Quadrifoglio was striking in Rosso Competizione (Competition Red, $2,200) with Alfa Romeo’s famous trefoil nose with triangular grill between menacing headlights, a low-slung body with a short back and a long, humped hood, and carbon fiber functional elements adding to the excitement.
Quadrifoglio is offered in seven exterior colors: Rossa Alfa (a darker red than Competizione), Montecarlo Blue Metallic ($600), Silverstone Gray Metallic ($600), Trofeo White (Trophy, $2,200), Vesuvio Gray Metallic ($600), and Vulcano Black Metallic ($600).
The revised grille is lower, with inlets in the snarling front bumper to direct air through a heat exchanger on each side. Ducts also send air towards the front brakes, and the electronically controlled Carbon Fiber Active Aero Front Splitter improves aerodynamics, lowering like a snowplow during turns and braking to create up to 220 pounds of downforce for optimum balance, closing on straights to minimize resistance.
The painted carbon fiber hood features two heat extractors to remove hot air from around the engine. Carbon fiber rocker panels direct air around the rear tires, a carbon fiber spoiler rides on the trunk lid, and a huge diffuser panel with integrated chrome-tipped quad exhaust pipes –hinting at the boisterous exhaust sound from the dual mode exhaust system – sits below the bumper.
Standard 19-inch Bright Tecnico wheels were replaced with 19-inch dark five-hole wheels ($500) with Pirelli brand performance tires. The dramatic openings resembled petals, around a silver and black Alfa Romeo badge. Standard Brembo brakes were replaced with special Carbon Ceramic Ultra High Performance Brembo brakes featuring red calipers with white lettering ($5,500).
This special high performance material, made from a mixture of powders, resins, and fibers, has been used in aerospace applications, and offers benefits in performance, comfort, corrosion resistance, durability, and high-tech appeal.
In order to lighten Quadrifoglio and help distribute weight 50/50 from front to rear, the roof and the drive shaft are also carbon fiber, and the fenders, door skins, and most of the body structure are lightweight aluminum. A Carbon Fiber Sparco Racing Seat package is available for $2,750, with Alcantara and leather upholstery, featuring contrast stitching. The driver’s seat is manually adjusted with power height adjustment for both seats, which are unheated.
My seats were black leather and Alcantara with red stitching, heavily bolstered on the thigh and shoulder areas, heated, and powered eight ways with memory and four-way power lumbar. The dash and upper doors were also leather with red stitching, and the leather on the heated carbon fiber steering wheel had the red stitching.
The reduced-diameter, flat-bottomed, heated, Formula-One inspired Quadrifoglio steering wheel ($400) was especially captivating, featuring a large silver-and-black Alfa Romeo badge, an Alfa red start/stop button beside the badge, satin-aluminum lower spoke, and flanked by extra-large column-mounted aluminum shifter paddles. The paddles were easy to tap for manual shift mode, but did interfere slightly with stalk functions.
More carbon fiber pieces trimmed the interior – around the door handle, across the asymmetric dash, and down the center console. The gloss black infotainment screen filled the center stack area of the dash and joined the carbon fiber trim for a near seamless look across the dash. A 900-watt Harman Kardon surround sound system with 14 speakers ($900) included two surround sound speakers, one subwoofer, 12-channels, and a high-speed amplifier with DSP for 7.1 matrix surround sound. Satellite radio was standard, along with Bluetooth and navigation with 3-D maps.
Three control knobs on the center console were within easy reach, and the menu structure was relatively easy for on-screen functions, as the display is not a touch screen. The main controller knob worked by rotating, depressing and toggling, with a writing pad on the surface for another way to input GPS information. Text and graphics, however, could have been larger, as the screen had unused display areas.
While the front seats were exceptionally comfortable – maybe a little snuggly bolstered for larger passengers – the rear seat was somewhat cramped with limited legroom, although headroom was generous thanks to the domed roof. Two adults could sit for a short trip, and children would be comfortable for longer periods. The seatbacks did not fold, which limited Quadrifoglio’s hauling ability. But who buys an Italian sports car for hauling?
Trunk space was 17 cubic feet, adequate for luggage for two, with a cargo net to corral groceries, pet supplies, or sports equipment. Hinges hidden behind the trunk walls kept cargo from being damaged and allowed more flexibility in loading.
A Driver Assistance Dynamic Launch Package for $1,200 brought Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning (with a rumble instead of an annoying beep-beep), Automatic High Beam Headlight Control and Infrared Windshield.
My Quadrifoglio was fun to drive, with immediate throttle response and the dual-mode exhaust responding enthusiastically when asked; smooth suspension (even in Race mode); and abundant, smooth stopping power from the brakes. The brake stroke was short and the pedal responded from increased pressure, not a longer stroke.
Visibility was good with large side mirrors and a clear view through the rear. The driving position was excellent, with the analog gauges (white-on-black, white needles) oriented within the frame of the steering wheel.
My tester was rated for 17 mpg in the city, 24 on the highway, and 20 combined. I achieved 21.3 – not bad for mostly highway driving with a little back road “acceleration testing.”
This Alfa Romeo is a beautiful vehicle and looks like nothing else on the highway. With $10,700 in options and packages, plus $1,595 in destination charges, the total delivered price of my exciting tester was $84,295.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
Comments