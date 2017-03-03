Nissan updates the Rogue compact SUV for 2017, and also adds a hybrid version

Nissan introduced the Rogue compact crossover five-passenger SUV as a 2008 model, and made some significant changes for the second generation starting with the 2014 models, including the addition of an optional third row (seats seven) and a standard Divide-N-Hide Cargo System on models without the third row.
The Nissan EZ Flex Seating System along with the innovative cargo system provides exceptional passenger and cargo flexibility.
Available in three trims – S, SV, and SL – the Rogue has an updated exterior for 2017 featuring a new, dynamic front end with signature Nissan design cues including restyled headlights and taillights, and an available motion-activated liftgate.
Rogue also has new available Safety Shield technologies including Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Intelligent Cruise Control, and a new Remote Engine Start feature.
Available options have been revised with new content and three new packages – Sun and Sound Touring, Platinum, and SL Platinum Reserve interior with premium quilted leather upholstery.
Newly available enhancements include a heated steering wheel and driver seat memory functions, along with additional damping in the floor and body pillars, as well as thicker seals and 33 percent thicker rear door glass for better sound absorption (road, wind, and mechanical noise) in all models.
Nissan is also introducing a new Rogue hybrid, powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine along with a 30-kW 176-horsepower electric motor, available in two models – SV and SL.
Standard on non-hybrid models is the 170-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with an advanced Xtronic transmission with Sport shifter and Eco mode. All-wheel drive is being offered for the first time on all models, in addition to standard front-wheel drive.
Non-hybrid fuel economy is 26 mpg city/33 highway/29 combined for FWD models, and 25/31/28 for AWD.
For this review, I drove a striking Midnight Jade Rogue SV with AWD ($26,590), with Almond cloth seating, seat backs, lower door panels, lower dash, center console, cargo walls, and pillars, riding on 17-inch alloy wheels with five silver-painted "V" spokes, wearing all-season tires.
Eight other exterior colors are available: Brilliant Silver, Gun Metallic, Magnetic Black, Pearl White (extra cost), Glacier White, and new Monarch Orange (extra cost), Caspian Blue and Palatial Ruby. Interiors are available in Charcoal, Almond and special Premium Tan with the Platinum Reserve Interior Package.
Rogue’s updated exterior includes a new front fascia with integrated fog lights, bumper (flat black), Nissan’s signature "V-Motion" grille and revised headlights with LED signature Daytime Running Lights, all designed to enhance Rogue’s robust, dynamic presence. The new rear bumper and revised combination lights with LED boomerang signature taillights, and new chrome-trim side door moldings added to the refreshed look.
My Rogue also had chrome trim on the bumpers, liftgate, window surrounds, door handles, and the grille. The roof rails were painted silver, like the wheels.
The rear doors opened wide (77 degrees) for easy entry and exit, and the new motion-activated liftgate made loading the cargo area easier – just move a foot quickly under the edge of the bumper to open or close the gate. The gate was included in the SV Premium Package ($1,380), along with NissanConnect with Navigation and Mobile Apps, seven-inch color touch-screen display, Nissan Voice Recognition, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link (SiriusXM satellite radio is standard), Siri Eyes Free, Around View Monitor, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and Moving Object Detection.
Navigation uses Google in addition to built-in maps/GPS via voice or touch control, with SiriusXM Traffic to help avoid roadwork, accidents, or rush-hour traffic and even find gas stations and best fuel prices. Travel Link will help locate a movie, or get sports scores, stock market data or current and forecasted weather.
SiriusXM accesses over 150 channels of music, news, sports, comedy, and more. Apps such as Pandora and iHeart Radio let you create your own station or discover new favorites, while Bluetooth allows music streaming and downloading of audiobooks.
Social apps such as Facebook and Twitter can be accessed through Connect, with the vehicle reading your Twitter feed out loud. Voice recognition allows you to make and answer calls or send pre-loaded text messages via Siri Eyes Free. Connect also delivers dealer service announcements, upcoming appointments and warranty alerts directly to the vehicle.
With NissanConnect, help is available when needed at the touch of a button, or automatically if air bags deploy. A live agent will send emergency responders, roadside service or help to locate a stolen vehicle. Connect Services will help find your vehicle in a crowded lot, lock or unlock it, trigger the horn and lights, and warm it up or cool it down via a mobile app.
NissanConnect also has a tracking feature with Curfew, Max Speed, and Boundary Alerts sent to your mobile phone if the set limits are exceeded. If a malfunction indicator light is activated, Maintenance Alert will let you know.
My Rogue featured a new D-shaped steering wheel and leather-booted Sport-mode shifter, along with new door and instrument panel finishers and shift-knob design, revised center console and console lid, and new seat fabric – quality materials, well assembled, resulting in a more premium look and feel.
Gloss Black highlighted the instrument cluster, air vents, control panel, shifter knob and surround, and chrome door handle surrounds. Below the climate controls, I had a USB port and auxiliary jack, a 12-volt outlet, and a rubber-lined flat surface for small odds and ends such as coins, mobile devices, or lip balm.
The EZ Flex Seating System allowed lots of hauling versatility, with all but the driver’s seat folding down. The front passenger seat folded rearward (moved completely forward first), to easily haul long items such as 2-by-4s for DIY projects, while the second row had 40/20/40 split folding and reclining capability. The second row could also slide fore and aft.
The Zero Gravity design front bucket seats cradled the driver and front passenger, very comfortable for an extended drive. A Quick Comfort system quickly heated the thigh and hip areas of the front seats – especially nice on cold mornings. Heated seats are new to the SV model for 2017, as well as Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and heated outside mirrors.
In the cargo area, the Divide-N-Hide Cargo System offered at least 18 configurations for hauling and storing everything from groceries to wet beach items and sports equipment, gardening or DIY supplies, with a movable shelf and divider, deep water-resistant wells, and tie-downs.
The shelf could be adjusted to two different levels, the well cover could become a divider, and the shelf in the upper position plus the divider could be a space to confine or conceal. The cargo system is not available on Rogues with the third-row seat, however.
Confidence-inspiring technologies included Active Trace Control (adjusts brakes through turns and corners to maintain the optimal line of travel), Active Engine Braking (monitors speed, steering, and brakes, adjusting accordingly), and Active Ride Control (controls engine and brakes over bumps in the road to mitigate fore-aft pitching for a smoother ride).
We didn’t take the Rogue off road this time, thus Intuitive All-Wheel Drive didn’t get a workout. But the system recognizes the difference between cruising and cornering, on-road and off, for extra grip when needed and maximum efficiency otherwise.
Thankfully I didn’t need the Easy Fill Tire Alert, which automatically detects the proper filled pressure when inflating a tire, and alerts by chirping the horn.
Rogue combines a compact overall size with ample interior space for passengers and cargo. The ride is smooth and comfortable, controls are relatively easy to use, and technology is top-notch. Acceleration was a little weak, however.
My Rogue had a Floor Mat and Cargo Area Protector package for $225. With $900 destination charges and $1,605 in options, the total delivered price for my Rogue was $29,095.
Nissan is also producing a special edition model (5,000 total produced) known as Rogue One Edition, in Glacier White or Magnetic Black, with black gloss grille and bumper accents, black chrome door handles, black roof rails, black smoked headlights, black wheels, and Death Trooper helmet and Rogue One badging and emblems on the exterior and the interior door sill panels.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
